Sally and Chloe Perrin Take Us With Them To Paris Fashion Week

So you didn’t make it to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week this year? Never fear, two of the city’s chicest mainstays—mother and daughter Sally and Chloe Perrin, the Creative Director and Brand Director of Perrin Paris respectively—took us along as they traversed fashion’s biggest week of the year (while looking utterly chic at every moment).

There truly was no one better to have share their Paris Fashion Week experiences, considering that Sally and Chloe consider Paris their second home. The two spend half of their year in Paris, and the line of luxury accessories that they oversee, Perrin Paris, is both designed and produced in France. It is a line that dates back to 1893 and is still family-owned. Renowned for its gloves, the brand has been undergoing something of a renaissance under the direction of Sally and Chloe. The clutch with the built in glove that Fergie doesn’t seem to leave home without? That would be Perrin Paris’ cooler than cool Cabriolet clutch.

With Paris Fashion Week halfway over, Sally and Chloe have documented their favorite moments so far (including, of course, some of their favorite foodie moments), all through their discerning eyes. Click through to be whisked away to Paris with the duo.

Sally (left) and Chloe (right) Perrin, the Creative Director and Brand Director respectively of Perrin Paris (and possibly one of the chicest mother daughter duos on the planet), took us along with them during their time in Paris for fashion week. Between heading to the Dior show to stopping by some of their favorite restaurants, you'll want to take notes from their itinerary for your next jaunt to Paris. Sally arriving at the Perrin Paris showroom and shop, preparing for a busy Paris Fashion Week! 35 Rue des Petits Champs; perrinparis.com. Sally and her husband Michel reviewing samples from Salon du Cuir, a fur and leather tradeshow. Chloe jogging along the Seine...beautiful weather! "Our favorite Japanese spot for lunch near the bureau," Chloe says of Izakaya Issé. 45 Rue de Richelieu "Dinner out at our favorite Parisian restaurant, Caviar Kaspia," Sally shared. "The owners Ramon and Annoushka are dear friends." 17 Place de la Madeleine; kaspia.fr Sally, at her favorite Left Bank gallery, Chahan, with her Perrin Paris Ball Bag posing as a sculpture! 11 Rue de Lille; chahan.com Chloe having a morning coffee at Le Voltaire. "All of our family celebrations took place here, the staff is like family!" 27 Quai Voltaire Chloe's favorite cheese shop, Salon du fromage Hisada. 17 Rue le Marois; hisada.fr And what goes best with cheese? Wine! "My preferred florist in Paris is Stephane Chapelle on the Rue Richilieu for elegantly chic bouquets," Sally shared. 29 Rue de Richelieu "Found the perfect stems for my dinner party Saturday evening," Sally shared. "Our favorite place to stroll, the garden of the Palais Royal," Sally shared. "I used to take my daughters here when they were toddlers!" 8 Rue de Montpensier "Strolling through the Buren columns at Palais Royal....behind me is the Ministry of Culture," Sally shared. "Must pick up a dessert, here is the French version of cheesecake," Sally says. One word—yum. Chloe attends the Dior show, a feast for the eyes at the Musée Rodin! 79 Rue de Varenne Dejeuner Chez Colette... 213 Rue Saint-Honoré Sally attends the Yohji Yamamoto show during Paris Fashion Week. The photographer pit at this major fashion event. "Enjoyed the Yohji Yamamoto défilé, all wrapped and read for a stroll home," Sally says, ending another day at Paris Fashion Week.






































