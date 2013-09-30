So you didn’t make it to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week this year? Never fear, two of the city’s chicest mainstays—mother and daughter Sally and Chloe Perrin, the Creative Director and Brand Director of Perrin Paris respectively—took us along as they traversed fashion’s biggest week of the year (while looking utterly chic at every moment).
There truly was no one better to have share their Paris Fashion Week experiences, considering that Sally and Chloe consider Paris their second home. The two spend half of their year in Paris, and the line of luxury accessories that they oversee, Perrin Paris, is both designed and produced in France. It is a line that dates back to 1893 and is still family-owned. Renowned for its gloves, the brand has been undergoing something of a renaissance under the direction of Sally and Chloe. The clutch with the built in glove that Fergie doesn’t seem to leave home without? That would be Perrin Paris’ cooler than cool Cabriolet clutch.
With Paris Fashion Week halfway over, Sally and Chloe have documented their favorite moments so far (including, of course, some of their favorite foodie moments), all through their discerning eyes. Click through to be whisked away to Paris with the duo.
MORE:
Made To Order: What It Takes to Design a Zuhair Murad Couture Gown
The Most Expensive Items Off the Spring Runways at Fashion Week
Sally and Chloe Perrin Take Us With Them To Paris Fashion Week
So you didn’t make it to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week this year? Never fear, two of the city’s chicest mainstays—mother and daughter Sally and Chloe Perrin, the Creative Director and Brand Director of Perrin Paris respectively—took us along as they traversed fashion’s biggest week of the year (while looking utterly chic at every moment).
Promoted Stories