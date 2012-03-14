Sales, Points And Deals, Oh My! The Smartest Way To Splurge

Buying an entirely new wardrobe can get, well, pricey. As much as we would love to drop an arm and a leg on new digs every season, our little bank accounts might implode if we tried to do that. From swimsuits for the vacation we’re dying to take to simple layering pieces, there’s just so much to splurge on! By the time we buy a couple things, we’re maxed out – literally.
With that in mind, we decided to give you guys a crib sheet on some of the best sales, customer reward systems and deals out there. Check out the dirt below and enjoy!
- Bloomingdale’s: The Loyallist program at Bloomies helps you score extra dough by doing what we do best — shopping. If you become a member, every time you make a purchase, you accumulate points. Reach 5,000 points and you get a $25 Rewards Card that can be redeemed online or in stores. One word: major.
- Anthropologie: Make sure not to miss the sale right now. There are items nearly half off and you can indulge yourself all from the comfort of your home! The best part? The items on sale are great for the weather now (not next winter).
- Victoria’s Secret: It may be super easy to spend a sh*t load of dough at Victoria’s Secret, but you don’t have to in order to score massive payback — literally. Their Rewards Card is given to you after simply spending $10 or more. Umm… this might almost be too good to be true.
- Sephora: Sephora might have one of the best sale situations out there, straight up. First of all, you can cruise through the marked down merchandise online, but you can also sign up for their Points Program. As a part of the program, you earn one point per $1. You can redeem these points to score some major loot or hold off for a doozy.
- Urban Outfitters: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Urban is offering their ‘Get Lucky’ sale. Everything from boots to undies to sweaters is up for grabs, so we suggest you go there immediately so you don’t miss out.