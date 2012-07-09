Grab Your Wallets: Valentino Is Up For Sale

Grab your wallets, ladies: Valentino is up for grabs! That’s right, the Italian fashion house is reportedly up for sale, only five years after having sold to the Permira private equity group. We’re not sure just why the label is back on the market again so soon considering the revenue raised by an impressive 18% just last year. Nevertheless, the exclusive brand has a reported going price of $852 million.

A brand loved by many, it’s no wonder the sale has drawn the attention of numerous potential buyers (rumor has it even the royal family of Qatar is interested!)

Now if only we had a spare few hundred million dollars handy, we’d be happy to take on some savvy negotiations ourselves.