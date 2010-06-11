Sale Season! 9 Great Designer Buys At A Discount

It’s that lovely time of year when we’re in-between seasons – well actually we’re fully luxuriating in summer, but we’re talking retail sales, naturally. Prices have been slashed at virtually all our favorite online stops. But a working girl doesn’t have time to pilfer through all that designer bargain shopping, check out our slideshow of the best discounted buys now. It’ll free up your time and save you some dinero (for that much-deserved Friday cocktail).
Related: 13 Cool Cocktail Rings Under $100
Start planning for fall now and at a 50% off discount. Cinzia Araia nappa and lycra open toe boots, now $219.20 at Luisaviaroma.com
A gorgeous color + whopping discount = summer steal. Frank Tell silk georgette dress, now $252 marked down from $1,397 at Forward Forward
Spotted: a trendy shoe you can afford (70% off!). Stuart Weitzman pipe cover up pumps, now $129 from $430 at Shopbop.com
A chic one-piece in fashion favorite black is even more investment-worthy at 30% off. Elizabeth and James jumpsuit, now $276.50 from $395 at AlohaRag.com
Great designer accessories rarely go on sale, which is why we were pleasantly surprised by the 30% off tag on this YSL style. Modern aviators, now $199 from $295 at YSL.com
There's still plenty of sun to be had. Snag this sexy white two-piece by Vix at almost half off. Sheena bandeau and bottom, now $98 from $180 at Vix
We love the vibrant hue though at 50% off, this easy frock is all the more attractive. Alice by Temperley sleeveless silk trapeze dress, now $197.50 from $395 at Net-a-Porter.com
This closet staple actually goes double-duty with zipoff sleeves. And now it's 50% off - talk about the stuff of designer dreams. Alexander Wang detachable sleeve blazer, now $312.50 from $625 at Satine
Zimmermann may be better known for its swimwear, but this gorgeous laced number may just challenge that notion. Now $337.50 from $675 at Net-a-Porter.com