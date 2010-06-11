Sale Season! 9 Great Designer Buys At A Discount

It’s that lovely time of year when we’re in-between seasons – well actually we’re fully luxuriating in summer, but we’re talking retail sales, naturally. Prices have been slashed at virtually all our favorite online stops. But a working girl doesn’t have time to pilfer through all that designer bargain shopping, check out our slideshow of the best discounted buys now. It’ll free up your time and save you some dinero (for that much-deserved Friday cocktail).

Related: 13 Cool Cocktail Rings Under $100