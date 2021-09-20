SaksWorks Puts A Chic New Spin On The Future Of Co-Working Spaces

Scroll To See More Images

At this point, it should go without saying that working from home has lost its luster. Don’t get me wrong, I relish in the chance to take a meeting whilst propped up in bed wearing pajamas from the waist-down, but I miss the social aspect of being in an office full of colleagues. That said, I certainly don’t miss all the negatives of office life, so I intend to make the most of the happy medium that is coworking spaces until time at my uptown desk becomes mandatory. Out of all the options, the newly-launched SaksWorks has my heart. Let’s talk about why.

When I feel the need to leave my cramped NYC apartment and go to a cafe to work, I make sure it meets the following requirements. First, a quiet atmosphere. Then, outlets for my computer charger and a good amount of table space. Next, I see where it’s at; can I stop by a happy hour with my friends after work? Is it not worth trekking over with my laptop weighing down my tote bag? Last but not least, I make note of the aesthetics. What can I say, I’m a millennial! My surroundings directly impact my mood, so I work better and more creatively when I’m in a cute, creative space.

Luckily, I no longer need to source cafes across New York City—with the opening of SaksWorks comes the answer to my prayers. Picture a sun-washed, plant-filled coworking space, with all the cool factor of your favorite department store. Then, add in bonuses like a full gym, a room with BDY SQD stretch specialists at the ready, regular on-site beauty treatments and of course, a full-service bar for when lattes and meetings turn to cocktails and happy hours.

All this and more sets SaksWorks apart from other coworking spaces, which is why president Amy Nelson sees it as more of a social club. Members can come to work, to socialize, to escape the monotony of work-from-home life. They can work out, get a haircut, enjoy a quick manicure in between meetings. SaksWorks is designed to be the kind of place with everything at its members’ fingertips.

And of course, the vibes are on point. Racks of stylized plants, books and trinkets line the space, which is filled with colorful couches and chairs all separated into convenient nooks. There are “living walls” with greenery that members can take home for some fresh basil or thyme. The whole thing looks like your dreamiest decor Pinterest board threw up on a rec center—in the most Instagram-worthy way possible.

WeWork is SaksWorks’ service provider, so it goes without saying that the space is as functional as it is beautiful. In addition to long tables and couched corners, there are smaller conference rooms and soundproof phone booths for meetings that require a little more privacy or intense focus. There are also moveable walls to create sectioned-off areas as needed, moss walls to absorb noise and tables on wheels that can be whisked anywhere in the space.

In terms of location, two NYC SaksWorks are up and running this month. One in Brookfield Place on Vesey Street in what was once the Saks men’s store and another on the 10th floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store on Fifth Ave. Other New York locations opening later this year will be in Manhasset, Westchester and Greenwich, Connecticut.

Now, the part you’re really wondering: How to become a member? Most social clubs have an intense selection process, but there’s no vetting involved at SaksWorks. They’re offering annual and monthly memberships starting at $299/month—and if you feel like you need to experience it for yourself before you commit, you can snag a day pass for $49.

Just a week after their opening, SaksWorks is already making waves amongst New York’s fashion set. I’ve heard from women who work in styling, marketing, PR and editorial about how excited they are for the opportunity to finally separate work from home after so many months. And to do so in a space that’s cute, no less.

Many of my friends that own their own small businesses are planning to use SaksWorks as a headquarters of sorts, ideal for wowing guests and hosting events and meetings. For me, the Vesey street location will be a home away from home when my apartment feels too small but our midtown office feels too far.

If your pre-pandemic self was chained to a desk in a dreary office, rejoice: SaksWorks and the coworking movement are here to crush your work-life balance woes.