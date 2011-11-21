Saks Ups The Fashion Shopping Ante With Redesigned Site

Saks has long beenthe go-to source for all things high fashion, home and holiday, and now with the relaunch of their website, they’re poised to become an authority on culture, lifestyle and trends too.

WWD quotes Denise Incandela, the chief marketing officer and president of Saks Direct, who says the “objective was to give the story behind the products. We can use this as an outlet to engage with our customer and a portal for the best of fashion editorial.” The new site will feature the team’s favorite blogs, guest editors, and exclusive features. First up on the calender? An interview with Tom Ford to celebrate the launch of his beauty brand at the store.

Sounds like Saks has learned a thing or two from the hundreds of fashion blogs and websites popping up on the interweb. But do customers need this? The store will have to keep their content exclusive and cutting-edge to compete with other websites that have already established themselves as fashion-favorites. Saks will always be a shopaholic’s heaven. But the transition to a must-read blog is not a task for the faint of heart.

We’re looking forward to checking out the new-and-improved Saks POV site. Are you going to click your way over and give it a browse?

Image courtesy of Gossip-Juice.