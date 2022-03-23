Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Picks: 5 Fashion Writer-Approved Items To Cop Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not a hopeless romantic, but if there’s one thing that gives me butterflies, it’s a good sale. When I heard that Saks Fifth Avenue is having a major sale on new arrivals, I was ready to throw my credit card down and ask the luxury retailer to elope. If my Saks Fifth Avenue sale picks were on a dating app, I’d swipe right on all of them (ok I’ll stop with the metaphor). But seriously, every designer piece I’ve had my eye on for spring is at least 25 percent off on the Saks site. I’m smitten.

I like to consider myself a strategic and smart shopper. I’m a pro at filtering through thousands of items and I have my personal list of favorite brands I always scroll through first. I immediately toggled to the Staud, Ganni, Frankie’s Bikinis, Acne Studios and Coach items (to name a few) to be the first one to get my hands on the best pieces. Since the Saks Friends & Family Sale site has discounts on new arrivals, this is my big chance to get the items on my spring vision board on sale.

A good bomber jacket is at the top of my spring must-have list. I’m honestly surprised I had not bought one yet after I wrote a full story on Kendall Jenner’s bomber jacket look (you can read it here) and included bomber jackets in my reporting of the biggest spring trends for 2022. Good things come to those who wait because Saks has my dream bomber on sale.

I was also happy to see that there is a wide variety of trending spring footwear ready to be added to cart. From platform loafers to many shearling slide options, my spring shoe wear vision board has come to real-life fruition.

I’ve rounded up my top five picks from the Saks sale for you to buy. Imitation is the highest form of flattery after all.

Siesta Sandals

Just because sandal season is approaching doesn’t mean I’ll be ditching shearling trim anytime soon. I love these black and yellow hybrid sandals by STAUD and I really love that they’re super discounted. I fully intend to wear these on every single one of my morning coffee outings.

Tierra Faux Leather Jacket

This faux leather bomber jacket is the perfect piece for uncertain spring weather. I’ll be warm, but not too warm. I love that it has subtle blue stitching that pops against the black faux leather and huge flap pockets.

Tia Bikini Top

As the temperature starts rising, so does my desire to splurge on new swimwear. I love everything that Frankies Bikinis makes so I was ecstatic to discover that a lot of the brand’s swimwear is on sale. This floral bikini is super groovy and will look perfect poolside.

Creepers Monk-Strap Leather Loafers

I’m going to go ahead and take it as a “must buy” sign from the universe that these Ganni loafers are over $100 off. I’ve been eyeing this exact pair for months and have been debating bitting the bullet and buying them. They are definitely still a little pricey but Ganni shoes are notoriously comfortable and made with high quality materials so the investment feels worth it.

Beat Leather Baguette

Quick little fashion update in case you missed it: Coach is officially cool again. The brand has come out with some of the cutest and classiest shoulder bags on the market so I am here for the Coach revival. I love the “C” buckle and chain detail on this black baguette bag.