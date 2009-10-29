Saks to Replicate Online Sample Sale Sites

Time to go shopping? Need more sales? Heard of websites like Gilt or Rue La La and like the concept? Well, you’re in luck; Saks Fifth Avenue tested an online “private event” for VIPs who received the “Fashion Fix” email blast. It featured a sale limited to 36 hours in hopes that customers would rush online to purchase items like an Alexander McQueen jersey dress originally $1,250 reduced to $625! Another test will run in November so get ready for the goods!

Maybe it’ll be such a hit that Saks will blast the invite worldwide, but if not there’s always those internet savvy hackers… (kidding…mostly).

[WSJ]