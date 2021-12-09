11 Faux Fur-Trimmed Coats That Serve Major Saks Potts Energy

Scroll To See More Images

In the fashion world, there’s winter and there’s Saks Potts season. While some will brace the bitter cold bundled up in sturdy, industrial puffer jackets and waterproof boots, others will embrace the frigid temps as an opportunity to pull out the vibrant-hued, fur-lined masterpiece that is a Saks Potts coat. For yet another season, the Saks Potts coat has claimed It Girl status and is on its way to becoming a timeless classic. So, what could be better than the real thing? A faux-fur Saks Potts dupe for a quarter of the price, that’s what.

After almost every A-list model or celeb was spotted in Saks Potts last winter, the jacket went viral. Cardi B opted for lime green, Kylie Jenner sported bright blue and twinned with Stassie Karanikolaou in orange and Katy Perry appeared in a violet rendition of the Danish brand’s beloved coat. The combination of fur-trimmed sleeves and a mouth-watering saturated tone looks fabulous on everyone, and I am eager to join in on the fun.

After a failed sample sale attempt to buy the real coat, I spent hours last winter searching the web for a faux-fur dupe that wouldn’t run me $1,000—and boy, was the selection slim. Luckily, the options have expanded significantly this year.

Neutral or colorful? Leather or wool? Long or cropped? There are so many good dupes on the market, the choice is yours! There’s no excuse not to ditch your boring winter coat and join in the Saks Potts season celebrations. Especially if you wanted faux fur all along and couldn’t justify the real deal (The brand does make a faux version, but the fur texture is slightly shaggier).

Below, shop the best 11 best Saks Potts dupes on the market right now. The hardest part is picking your colorway of choice.

Plus Size Fur-Trim Faux Leather Trench Coat

I purchased a version of this NastyGal coat last year and can confirm that it looks as luxurious in real life as it does online.

Faux-Leather Fur-Trimmed Double Breasted Coat

I love this neutral-hued option from NastyGal. It’s a great choice if you are prioritizing faux leather and faux fur.

Alice Pink Penny Lane Jacket Pink

Everything is more fun in a shade of pink and that this includes this penny lane coat.

Black Label Belted Trench Coat

This ankle grazing jacket creates instant glamour and it is available in plus sizes 0-3.

Faux-Fur Trim Long Jacket

Leave it to Target to create one of the best (and most affordable!) versions of the coat. This jacket comes in 3 colors and the sizes run from XS-XXL. Unlike the Saks Potts version, this is a bit shorter and doesn’t have a waistbelt.

Faux-Fur Trim Belted Wrap Coat

This jacket is one of the only grey options with faux fur trim, so it’s fun but professional enough to wear as your office jacket. Plus, I love the wool look for winter!

Fur-panelled Faux Leather Coat

If you want a faux fur and faux leather jacket that matches the quality of the Saks Potts original, this one’s for you! The price point is higher, but it’s an investment piece that will last you for years.

Make Me Blush Belted Coat with Faux-Fur Trim

The hourglass structure of this jacket gives it an extra-feminine flair. Also, this one has massive front pockets, which are always a plus in my book.

Double-Face Wool Fur-Trim Coat

The tie belt on this sandy faux-fur Maje coat gives it a trench feel that looks inherently Parisian.

Plus Size Tan Faux-Fur Vinyl Trench Coat

The textured faux-fur trim on this brown jacket will elevate your entire look. Plus, it goes all the way up to size 22.

Tall Lilac Faux Fur Trim Longline Belted Coat

If you loved Katy Perry’s lilac jacket this dupe is a must buy! The faur fur trim feels extra-luxurious.