The 12 Must-Have Vacation Pieces I'm Shopping From Saks Fifth Avenue

by

by
The 12 Must-Have Vacation Pieces I’m Shopping From Saks Fifth Avenue
Photo: Courtesy of Longchamp; Agua by Agua Bendita, Farm Rio, Kate Spade, Jacquemus, Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

I’m not sure when I stopped looking at vacations as an opportunity to relax and started looking at them as elaborate fashion excursions but I’m not mad about the change in mindset. Whenever I travel—whether it be to a beach or to a new city—I am hit with a fresh wave of style inspiration. A new location serves as the perfect setting to experiment with new trends, wear something bold and get out of my comfort zone. Plus, the post-beach, pre-dinner glow is the ultimate accessory for my looks. One of my favorite places to do pre-vacation shopping is on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. Plus, they’ve made it really easy by curating an online section of Saks Fifth Avenue vacation wear. From bright bikinis to beach bags, the selection will instantly put you in a summer mood.

If you’re skipping out on the rest of winter (lucky ) and warm weather and soft sunsets are on your horizon, I encourage you to use the golden-hour lighting to your advantage—throw on that fabulous dress you couldn’t wait to pack and stage a little Instagram photoshoot. Keep reading for the 12 best vacation pieces to pack for your trip.

STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Kenneth Jay Lane.

Goldtone Beaded Hoop Earrings

This pair of hoop earrings will give your classic gold pair a colorful run for its money! Pair them with a slick bun to give them the attention they deserve.

Goldtone Beaded Hoop Earrings $75
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Agua by Agua Bendita.

Curandera Horizonte Remedios Mini Dress

I’ve been obsessed with this dress silhouette for over a year now so I think it’s finally time to drop the funds and buy it. This dress will be in style season after season so go ahead and consider it an investment piece.

Curandera Horizonte Remedios Mini Dress $440
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Longchamp.

Small Le Pliage Tote

The highly anticipated return of Longchamp is bound to be one of the trend highlights of the spring and summer. Get ahead of it with this adorable bright mini bag.

Small Le Pilage Tote $125
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Farm Rio.

Maxi Leopard Patch Cover Up

Get a dress that does both—this leopard print number works as a swimsuit cover-up just as well as a slinky dinner look. Pair with heels and voila!

Maxi Leopard Patch Cover Up $135
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Norma Kamali.

Mio Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Red is about to be the hottest color for the summer and this cut-out one-piece will ensure you’re right on trend.

Mio Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit $145
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Farm Rio.

Macaw Elegance Tiered Maxi Skirt

A maxi skirt will be your best friend on a beach trip. You can wear this one with a bikini top, a white tank or even a sweater for chilly evenings.

Macaw Elegance Tiered Maxi Skirt $195
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Logo Bucket Hat

Protecting your gorgeous skin while on vacation should be a top priority and that’s why this adorable Ganni bucket hat should be at the top of your packing list.

Logo Bucket Hat $95
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals

I predict that these Birkenstocks will be the shoe to wear this summer. I love the gold detailing on the buckle on this pair.

Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals $150
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Prada.

Symbole 49MM Rectangle Sunglasses

Vacation is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new pair of sunnies—this Prada pair will look cool in any environment.

Symbole 49MM Rectangle Sunglasses $433
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of L*Space.

Sensual Solids Camellia Bikini Top

If you’ve got a bigger bust, I highly recommend the L*Space bikini tops—they’re chic and supportive so you live out the dramatic running-down-the-beach moment of your dreams. Don’t forget to pair it with matching bottoms.

Sensual Solids Camellia Bikini Top $110
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Staud.

Raffia Moon Tote

Staud always has the cutest bags for a more reasonable price point. This woven moon bag will be your go-to bag all summer.

Sensual Solids Camellia Bikini Top $295
STYLECASTER | Saks Fifth Avenue Vacation Wear

Courtesy of Kate Spade.

Penelope 80MM Cork Wedge Sandals

Spoiler alert: wedges are back in style which is great news for your vacation wardrobe. This fun pair of Kate Spade shoes will give your outfits a cute pop of color.

Penelope 80MM Cork Wedge Sandals $178
