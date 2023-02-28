The 12 Must-Have Vacation Pieces I’m Shopping From Saks Fifth Avenue

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not sure when I stopped looking at vacations as an opportunity to relax and started looking at them as elaborate fashion excursions but I’m not mad about the change in mindset. Whenever I travel—whether it be to a beach or to a new city—I am hit with a fresh wave of style inspiration. A new location serves as the perfect setting to experiment with new trends, wear something bold and get out of my comfort zone. Plus, the post-beach, pre-dinner glow is the ultimate accessory for my looks. One of my favorite places to do pre-vacation shopping is on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. Plus, they’ve made it really easy by curating an online section of Saks Fifth Avenue vacation wear. From bright bikinis to beach bags, the selection will instantly put you in a summer mood.

If you’re skipping out on the rest of winter (lucky ) and warm weather and soft sunsets are on your horizon, I encourage you to use the golden-hour lighting to your advantage—throw on that fabulous dress you couldn’t wait to pack and stage a little Instagram photoshoot. Keep reading for the 12 best vacation pieces to pack for your trip.

Goldtone Beaded Hoop Earrings

This pair of hoop earrings will give your classic gold pair a colorful run for its money! Pair them with a slick bun to give them the attention they deserve.

Curandera Horizonte Remedios Mini Dress

I’ve been obsessed with this dress silhouette for over a year now so I think it’s finally time to drop the funds and buy it. This dress will be in style season after season so go ahead and consider it an investment piece.

Small Le Pliage Tote

The highly anticipated return of Longchamp is bound to be one of the trend highlights of the spring and summer. Get ahead of it with this adorable bright mini bag.

Maxi Leopard Patch Cover Up

Get a dress that does both—this leopard print number works as a swimsuit cover-up just as well as a slinky dinner look. Pair with heels and voila!

Mio Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Red is about to be the hottest color for the summer and this cut-out one-piece will ensure you’re right on trend.

Macaw Elegance Tiered Maxi Skirt

A maxi skirt will be your best friend on a beach trip. You can wear this one with a bikini top, a white tank or even a sweater for chilly evenings.

Logo Bucket Hat

Protecting your gorgeous skin while on vacation should be a top priority and that’s why this adorable Ganni bucket hat should be at the top of your packing list.

Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals

I predict that these Birkenstocks will be the shoe to wear this summer. I love the gold detailing on the buckle on this pair.

Symbole 49MM Rectangle Sunglasses

Vacation is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new pair of sunnies—this Prada pair will look cool in any environment.

Sensual Solids Camellia Bikini Top

If you’ve got a bigger bust, I highly recommend the L*Space bikini tops—they’re chic and supportive so you live out the dramatic running-down-the-beach moment of your dreams. Don’t forget to pair it with matching bottoms.

Raffia Moon Tote

Staud always has the cutest bags for a more reasonable price point. This woven moon bag will be your go-to bag all summer.

Penelope 80MM Cork Wedge Sandals

Spoiler alert: wedges are back in style which is great news for your vacation wardrobe. This fun pair of Kate Spade shoes will give your outfits a cute pop of color.