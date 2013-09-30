An Interesting Collaboration: Saks Fifth Avenue To Partner With ‘Scandal’

Kerry Washington‘s professional yet thoroughly modern wardrobe on ABC’s hit drama “Scandal” is a character in its own right, so we’re hardly surprised Saks Fifth Avenue is teaming with the show to celebrate Olivia Pope’s signature style.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the collaboration kicks off with an in-store celebration on October 2, a day before “Scandal’s” anticipated season three premiere.

Meanwhile, New York’s flagship store, as well as Saks’ Beverly Hills and Chevy Chase, Maryland locations, will feature a window installation curated by Lyn Paolo, the show’s Emmy-winning costume designer—a.k.a. the woman who gave new meaning to fifty shades of beige and grey (Pope’s preferred colors). The display will include designers worn by Washington’s power suit-loving character, including Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera.

“I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the Saks team in bringing the “Scandal” characters to life in their windows,” said Paolo in a statement. “Fashion is such an integral part of the show and for Kerry and I to have had the opportunity to play a part in the creation of the iconic Saks windows is a dream come true, and a truly wonderful creative experience on every level. Saks and “Scandal” … brilliant!”

We can’t imagine what drama Pope and her team of gladiators will get themselves into this season, but we know she’ll look put-together and classy, with just the right amount of sexy in the process.