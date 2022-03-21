Saks Fifth Avenue Is Having The Designer Sale of Our Dreams—Shop Prada & Staud For Hundreds Off

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you and your credit card have been patiently waiting for the perfect moment to buy your first designer handbag, sunglasses or shoes, now’s the time. Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family Sale is here, and color us touched, because we’re considered to be a part of that group—you included! The extremely rare sale comes once a year and accounts for a ton of jaw-breaking deals. We’re talking Prada, Staud and Balenciaga discounts, people. More than 48,000 designer pieces are a part of this huge event, and you bet we combed through every single page to see what bargains were the best.

When a sale is this vast, there are a few strategies you can go into it with. First, you can stock up on essentials that you desperately need to replace—white tanks, jeans, tees, you get the gist. This way, you’ll have quality pieces that’ll likely last until next year’s sale. Second, you can shop for the incoming season. Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet, but it’s knocking on our door, and so are the dozens of floral dress sales we’re eyeing. Third (our favorite), you can buy a big-ticket item you’ve been dreaming of. Prada sunglasses and Staud bags, we’re looking at you.

Also, we get it. If you want to go with your gut and buy whatever speaks to you in the moment, we totally understand. A sale this good, this big and this rare calls for that kind of Treat Yoself mentality. We all deserve to channel Donna and Tom from ‘Parks & Rec’ for at least one day a year.

Below, we’ve gathered up some of the best designer discounts included in Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends & Family sale. Move that mouse quick as you gander, though. Some of the best deals are already starting to sell out.

Prada 56MM Cat Eye Sunglasses – $229.50

Getting a discount on brand new Prada? Never. Except for right now.

These cat-eye sunnies are almost $100 off and they’re the luxe accessory your everyday ensembles are begging to be accompanied by.

New Balance Unisex Made in UK 1500 Sneakers – $179.99

There’s exactly one brand of sneakers that you absolutely should have in your closet: New Balance. They’re the go-to for everyone, from off-duty models to lawn-mowing dads, and for good reason. They’re stylish, supportive and just chunky enough to work with dresses or cargo pants. These black-and-white ones are lightyears better than the dusty Air Forces 1s you have been clinging onto for far too long.

Staud Felix Nylon Shoulder Bag – $146.25

Sporty Spice, is that you?! Bring this vintage-looking drawstring shoulder bag wherever you go, but be warned: You’ll be the most effortlessly chic person in the room.

Alice + Olivia Eliana Puff-Sleeve Top – $137.25

You’ll be the main character in this puff-sleeve top, no doubt. The sheer sleeves and knit bodice make for a feminine and sporty collab of the ages.

Logo Pool Slider Sandals – $180

Logomania is encouraged if it’s an Off-White anything. These vibrant orange slides are bold and unique—yet extremely functional and versatile. Everything you could want in a designer purchase.

Multi Patch Coated Canvas Field Tote – $446.25

Coach’s resurgence is one of our favorite 2022 Bingo card items—especially when it consists of patch-worked totes like this. That wear-anywhere work bag you’ve been searching for? It’s this one.

Kimmie Sleeveless Cut Outs Dress – $186

A show-stopping dress that can be worn on nights out, afternoons sipping tea, or mornings brunching, this Likely number is everything you could possibly want in a spring frock. It’s bright, sexy and unique (and, you know, $70 off).

Tory Burch Eleanor Crystal-Embellished Suede Slides – $182.70

The iconic Tory Burch Miller sandals have a sister ready for the office. Meet the suede Eleanors—crystal-embellished slides that prove that comfortable and cute work shoes do exist.

Homesick Astrology Libra Candle – $25.50

Get a candle unique to you—and honor the stars in the process.

Rosantica Holli Satin Embellished Top Handle Bag – $881.25

This isn’t a handbag. This is art. Treat it as such and display it wherever feels right—on your arm, in your home or in a glass case. Each is equally as acceptable as the next.

Lele Sadoughi Alice Floral Headband – $156

Preppy or not, we can all appreciate a gorgeous floral headband.