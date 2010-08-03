Saks Fifth Avenue Is Expanding – Check Out The Store’s New Brand Boutique!

Photo: Paul Hawthorne, Getty Images

Saks is getting bigger this fall, but not by way of square foot expansion. Right in line with the curvier silhouettes that strutted the runways at Fall 2010 fashion week, Saks will be adding more plus size lines to their curated mix, finally answering the sartorial prayers of voluptuous women who love their double C’s just as much as the rest of us. Even Chanel will reportedly be participating, as will other iconic labels like Oscar de la Renta, YSL, Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana. Adding sizes like 16 and 18 to the racks at its flagship in New York will act as a test market before the retailer launches plus sizes in other Saks stores nationwide.

But that’s not all. Beyond plus sizes, the retailer is also expanding their online reach with a new brand boutique right on StyleCaster! Check out the Saks brand boutique for direct access to the best products and sales from Saks, as well as more info about the company and the opportunity to interact with the brand directly. Happy shopping!

