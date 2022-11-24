Saks Fifth Avenue Is Giving You A $75 Gift Card To Shop Its Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

There are so many Black Friday sales this year that it’s hard to track where you should be shopping and how you should be saving. My biggest piece of sale-shopping advice is to consolidate the number of sites you’re scrolling through. If you want to find all of the best deals in one place I highly recommend prioritizing the Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale. Saks carries a range of brands so you can find great gifts (or something for yourself) at a wide variety of price points. Whether you’re more of a Free People shopper or have been dying to slip your feet into Versace platforms, the Saks Fifth Avenue sale will have something for you.

Saks has discounted thousands of pieces off of the original retail price but they’re also offering an additional incentive to shop. If you buy an eligible item over $150 (and even Bottega Veneta bags are eligible), you’ll get a $75 Saks Fifth Avenue gift card to use towards a purchase. In order to redeem the gift card, you’ll have to enter this code: BFGCSF. Plus, the site is having a 15 percent off beauty sale until Friday.

Keep scrolling for my favorite Saks Fifth Ave Black Friday sale picks.

Vegan Exchange Shearling Jacket

This vegan shearling jacket would be perfect for a football game or outdoor winter event.

Le Pliage Large Tote Bag

My 2023 prediction is that Longchamp tote bags will return in full force. I love the color of this green one.

Modern Tank Scuba Bodysuit

Good American makes the best basics (and jeans!) so I’d highly recommend taking advantage of them being on sale. This bodysuit will layer nicely under any blazer.

Rave Buckle Cut-Out Leather Boots

This pair of Alexander McQueen boots are so cool—if you’re going to buy designer shoes, boots are always a great choice because of their durability.

Wild Leopards Maxi Skirt

I love the look of a maxi skirt, heels and a sweater. This leopard print is fun without being overtly festive.

Versace Satin Platform Pumps

The famous Versace pumps are finally on sale! This purple pair is just the boost your wardrobe needs.

Sunny Lace-Trimmed Satin Camisole

This LoveShackFancy set looks so cute with an open cardigan and kitten heels. I’m wearing mine to Thanksgiving dinner this year!

Bulle Ombré Fair Isle Sweater

Ski season is coming up and that means fair isle sweaters are about to be everywhere. This ombre pink one is sweet and chic.

Turbo Puffer Down Jacket

When it comes to functional outerwear that’s actually fashionable, The Arrivals is doing it right. This grey puffer jacket will make you want to spend more time outside.

Versace Monogram Shoulder Bag

Whoever is on your holiday shopping list is going to love this Versace monogram shoulder bag—and your wallet is going to love the sale price.