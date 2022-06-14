The Saks Designer Sale Is A Material Girl’s Dream Come True—Here’s What Our Always On-Trend Fashion Writer Is Buying

Scroll To See More Images
Attention all material girls, savvy shoppers and fashion lovers, the Saks designer sale just started which means that hundreds of designer items are up to 50 percent off. There’s a good chance that the designer piece you’ve been eyeing for months is finally available at a lower price point. Forget dupes, you can get the real thing.
While I find myself making impulsive shopping decisions at stores like Zara, I take a completely different approach to designer purchases. I often treat sites like Saks, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi more like a Pinterest board and less like a shopping destination by scrolling through designer outfits for inspiration. If I find myself revisiting an item over and over again, it makes its way to my “want” list. When big shopping opportunities (like the Saks designer sale) roll around, I already have a curated list of items I’m searching for on sale. Sometimes the exact item I want isn’t available, but I’m able to find something similar at a better price point which leaves me feeling just as satisfied.
Right now, I’m eyeing luxury pool slides, occasion dresses and maybe a new shoulder bag. Saks has brands like Alexander McQueen, Staud, Milly and Coach on sale which means it’ll be easy to check items off my list. Plus, if you’re a lucky in-stock size, just know I’m envious that you can get the Balenciaga sneakers I’ve been obsessing over for months at a major discount.
I’ve scrolled through every designer item on sale and curated a new “want” list to share with you! May my purchases inspire yours.
Lace Up Track Sneakers
Love ’em or hate ’em, you can get these sporty Balenciaga sneakers at an insane discount. I am personally obsessed with them!
Twist Sterling Silver Wide Hoop Earrings
When I find a pair of earrings that look good with everything and won’t tarnish in the shower, I’m willing to splurge on them. I love this twisted sterling silver pair.
Alexander McQueen Rubber Double-Strap Slides
A pair of boujie pool slides are a material girl vacation essential. This pair can be worn by the water or dressed up for a day look.
Off-The-Shoulder Halterneck Poplin Midi-Dress
Nanushka makes my favorite cool-girl pieces, like this off-the shoulder dress. Each piece brings new structure to a minimalist silhouette.
Pillow Tabby 26 Leather Shoulder Bag
The Coach Pillow Tabby has officially withstood the test of time and has secured its position as a classic It Bag. I love it in this light blue shade for summer.
Brielle Tiered Midi Dress
I love this girly summer dress and know that it will be my go-to for days in the office, happy hours and evening events.
High Rise Tapered Jeans
Finding a pair of jeans that fit perfectly is always a win but finding them on sale is even better! This pair of Levi’s are casual enough for everyday wear but can definitely be dressed up with a fun top for a night out.
Lori Silk Halter Top
Ramy Brook is known for making elevated pieces for daily wear. This silk halter top is on sale in a gorgeous yellow color that will compliment a summer tan.