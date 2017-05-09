Saint West Has Already Perfected His Man Bun

Saint West, America’s most eligible 17-month-old, has proved to be a formidable force when it comes to loungewear, but now he’s stepping up his hair game.

He was spotted on mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram yesterday, wearing blue Adidas shorts, a white tee, and what can only be described as a perfectly knotted man bun.

We don’t know if he’s taking tips from his sister, North West, or Jared Leto, who might be better known for his man bun than his breakout role in My So-Called Life or Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, but either way, Saint’s got it all figured out.

One thing about the notoriously camera-shy toddler is for sure: We want more.