I Would Like to Personally Thank Whoever Made the Guest List for the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show, Because OMG

Maggie Griswold
Photo: John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

Since fashion month has come and gone this year, I’ve felt a serious void in my life regarding celebrities attending fashion shows together and looking amazing in iconic designer outfits. Sure, that might be a very specific void, but nonetheless, I feel it. Luckily, every celebrity attendee of the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show on Thursday looked so impeccable, I might cry. It was a brief reminder of why I love fashion month attendance scouting so much, as well as a much-needed relief from post-fashion month blues.

Some of your favorite stylish stars came out to support the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show in Los Angeles, and it was, for lack of a better term, squad goals. From America’s favorite married couple (or just mine?) Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Hailey Bieber and Tommy Dorfman, these celebrities all looked incredible. I mean, just imagine all your favorite celebs hanging out, dressed to nines and chatting about whatever celebrities chat about. This group of celebrities is the friend group of my freakin’ dreams.

Of course, nearly every star was wearing Saint Laurent, and their looks were so, so good. The majority of the celebrities were dressed in dark clothing, which definitely added a very cool aura to the entire group. Honestly, I don’t even feel cool enough to be looking at these incredible outfits. Still, I rounded up the best looks of the front row, so you, too, can enjoy these celebrity ensembles (and pretend you were also at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show just hanging out with all your friends).

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

1. Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

2. Finn Wittrock

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

3. Nicole Richie in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

4. 21 Savage

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

5. Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

6. Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

7. Anja Rubik

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

8. Liam Hemsworth in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

9. Sebastian Stan

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

10. Amber Heard in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

11. Alexandra Agoston in Saint Laurent

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

12. Amber Heard in Saint Laurent

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

13. Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

14. Keanu Reeves

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

15. Jaebum Lim

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

16. Laura Dern in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

17. Charlie Puth

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

18. Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

19. Diana Silvers in Saint Laurent

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock.

20. Tommy Dorfman

