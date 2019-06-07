I Would Like to Personally Thank Whoever Made the Guest List for the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show, Because OMG

Scroll To See More Images
Since fashion month has come and gone this year, I’ve felt a serious void in my life regarding celebrities attending fashion shows together and looking amazing in iconic designer outfits. Sure, that might be a very specific void, but nonetheless, I feel it. Luckily, every celebrity attendee of the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show on Thursday looked so impeccable, I might cry. It was a brief reminder of why I love fashion month attendance scouting so much, as well as a much-needed relief from post-fashion month blues.
Some of your favorite stylish stars came out to support the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show in Los Angeles, and it was, for lack of a better term, squad goals. From America’s favorite married couple (or just mine?) Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Hailey Bieber and Tommy Dorfman, these celebrities all looked incredible. I mean, just imagine all your favorite celebs hanging out, dressed to nines and chatting about whatever celebrities chat about. This group of celebrities is the friend group of my freakin’ dreams.
Of course, nearly every star was wearing Saint Laurent, and their looks were so, so good. The majority of the celebrities were dressed in dark clothing, which definitely added a very cool aura to the entire group. Honestly, I don’t even feel cool enough to be looking at these incredible outfits. Still, I rounded up the best looks of the front row, so you, too, can enjoy these celebrity ensembles (and pretend you were also at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 Show just hanging out with all your friends).