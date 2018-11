Saint Laurent Spring 2014: All The Sexy-Chic Looks

Just add a bra, and voila — Hedi Slimane‘s spring 2014 collection for Saint Laurent is thoroughly wearable, and as expected — undeniably cool.

Indeed, many looks consisted of black sheer blouses worn sans undergarments, either tucked into leather mini skirts or cigarette trousers, and topped off with slimmed down versions of le smoking, the tuxedo jacket that’s a signature of the storied French label.

While part of the show was a riff on Saint Laurent‘s traditional style, the other half had a distinct punk rock feel. There were leather biker jackets, gold lame dresses, frocks with lip prints, and plenty of mini one shoulder dresses, some even with puffy sleeves. One outfit in particular, a leopard-print mini skirt paired with a sequin black and pink striped tank and a blazer, practically screamed Debbie Harry.

Though Slimane initially encountered backlash for straying a bit too far from the brand’s DNA, his sophomore effort was both a critical and commercial success, and by all accounts his current and third collection will follow suite. Take a look at all of the looks and let us know what you think.