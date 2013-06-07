Store Tour: Inside Saint Laurent’s Sleek New SoHo Space

Ever since Yves Saint Laurent’s newest creative director Hedi Slimane promptly decided to change the name of the storied French house to simply Saint Laurent, the brand’s been a huge topic of conversation among the fashion set.

Apart from the rebranding, the label also underwent some other changes, such as presenting clothes that are grungier, younger, and a little rougher around the edges in the best way possible. (Courtney Love, Cara Delevingne, and Marilyn Manson are among the stars cast in Saint Laurent’s recent ads, which should paint an accurate picture of its direction.)

That impossibly cool aesthetic can also be seen in Saint Laurent’s newest retail space, located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. While the brand has been a mainstay along New York’s ritzy Fifth Avenue, this is its first downtown store, and it makes total sense considering the younger, cooler vibe it’s been putting out.

Situated on Greene Street, the store shares the block with a few other impressive brands, such as Louis Vuitton (dangerously located right next door!), Y-3, Chloe, and Costume National, to name a few.

We had the pleasure of touring the immaculate new space on its opening day, and we also received few tidbits of fun facts about Saint Laurent that even we didn’t know. Read on for the scoop!

The Look

Having taken over the former Helmut Lang space, the store clocks in at a solid 4,000 square feet and features an open floor plan. Upon arrival, our eyes beelined straight to marble shelving that elegantly holds rows

of Saint Laurent handbags. Can you say swoon?

The bags were impressive (obviously) as is the selection of ready-to-wear, which temptingly hangs on what appears to be a mile-long nickel-plated brass rack. The distinctly rock and roll pieces are a great contrast against the building’s strong but simple architecture.

Fun Fact #1: Creative Director Hedi Slimane, oversaw all design aspects of the new space, and brought in vintage, one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture from all over the world.

The Feel

The store is bright and cool, and it feels more like a museum with a ton of natural light, as opposed to a boutique. The floor-to-ceiling columns definitely add a touch of sophistication that you don’t get anywhere else, as does the long row of glass display cases which hold a tantalizing amount of jewelry and accessories.

And let’s not even get started on the fitting rooms, which are all different and made completely of mirrors, as well as each having its own skylight.

Fun Fact #2: Did you think the infamous “YSL” logo was totally done for? Not so, as the brand pays homage to Yves with a few references, including on a few small “Cassandre” shoulder bags that feature the iconic emblem front and center.

All in all, the store is definitely a sight to see (and so are the shoes!), so next time you find yourself in SoHo (which, New York City residents, really should be sometime today), be sure to check out the sleek new Saint Laurent store. You can thank us later.

