The Trailer for Unapproved YSL Movie Looks Pretty Juicy

Yves Saint Laurent is getting the silver screen treatment this year in a big way. One film, centering around the legendary designer’s fashion achievements, already debuted last month. Now the trailer for a second biopic, simply called “Saint Laurent” has hit the web. The juicy part? Unlike the earlier film, this one wasn’t approved by Saint Laurent’s long-time business partner and lover, Pierre Bergé.

The trailer for the “unofficial” biopic is entirely French, and there are no subtitles, but the film clearly focuses on the designer’s troubled relationship with Bergé and his lifelong battle with substance abuse (which might be why it never got the stamp of approval).

A few reasons why we’re excited for this version: It stars one of our favorite French fashion muses Lea Seydoux who plays longtime Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falais. Also, the epic costumes (this is a Saint Laurent biopic after all). The lamé turbans, the bohemian pleated maxi-dresses, the perfectly cut pantsuits—all of the Saint Laurent signatures are on display, and it pretty much makes us want to purge our entire closet.

Since there’s no release date for the movie yet, the trailer will have to do for now. Watch it below, and let us know what you think!