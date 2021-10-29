Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Were Both Spotted With This Season’s It Bag

Scroll To See More Images

In September, my younger sister asked me to contribute to her handbag fund as a birthday gift. She’d been saving up to buy herself her first luxury handbag—and naturally, I was more than on board. A Prada girl myself, I was curious to see what designer brand’s pieces she’d gravitate towards. Little did I know she’d be predicting the new fall 2021 It Bag! Her selection of the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag was a smart one, as the bag is now quite literally everywhere.

Just this week, two of my favorite stars shared outfit inspo for dressing up or down the Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag, a versatile structured shoulder bag with minimal hardware aside from Saint Laurent’s signature monogram. Out and about in Los Angeles to promote Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building and HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez paired the black patent leather version with a burgundy knit dress and black. She might’ve expected all eyes to be on her new short hairdo, but I couldn’t stop looking at her bag.

And of course, my sister snagged the black croc version, my personal favorite. And a card holder because hey, it was her birthday!

On the opposite end of the styling spectrum (but still spotted in LA), Hailey Bieber ran errands alongside hubby Justin Bieber in an oversized Jets football long-sleeve, Saint Laurent sunnies and some worn white kicks.

She accessorized with the Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag in white smooth leather—and as fashion’s current street style sweetheart, her decision to take the bag out on the town pretty much solidifies it as a piece that’s bound to sell out. These days, she controls the trends!

Between Gomez, Bieber and my sister, there’s no denying that Saint Laurent has managed to make the next It Bag. Move over, Bottega and Prada! Soon enough, fashionistas will be your trading woven pouches and nylon everything for this clean, minimalist shoulder bag that goes with absolutely everything.

And if you want the look but can’t swing the almost-$2,000 price tag? Just styling the same silhouette is enough. Below, read on for a few of our favorite iterations of the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag, plus a few similarly-shaped affordable bags to hold you over before payday.

Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag

To copy Hailey Bieber’s look, the bag in smooth white leather is the move.

Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag

Another version we love? this oh-so-chic black croc.

Shoulder Bag with Zipper Closure

Prior to snagging this It Bag for herself, my sister loved this affordable Amazon alternative.

151 Mercer Bag

If you still want something designer, Tory Burch’s 151 Mercer bag is a similar shape.

Kaia Shoulder Bag

I’m personally a fan of STAUD’s take on a minimalist shoulder bag this season.

Swinger Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag

For something with a more vintage feel, this Coach bag for under $200 is a fab find.

Ruby Shoulder Bag

JW Pei bags are everywhere right now and I predict the Ruby will be their next big hit.

Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

I love that this shoulder bag has a little chain link detailing on the strap for added pizzazz.

Riley Ruffle-Trim Bag

Last but not least, this bag‘s scrunchie-style shoulder strap really helps it stand out.