This Is What Happens When Solange Knowles and Your Favorite Aussie Brand Collaborate

I don’t personally flip out over fast-fashion collaborations—there’s just something about knowing all the good pieces will be worn by every woman and her dog that turns me off. In saying that, there’s a new partnership between affordable Australian label C/meo Collective (formerly Cameo) and Solange Knowles’s excellent new e-comm site, Saint Heron, that’s fashion with a capital F and still hits that midrange price bracket I can justify. While it won’t get the same buzz as mass-market partnerships (thank God), this line is absolutely worth your attention.

A total of eight pieces between $190 and $290 will be available, including designs with flared pants and bell sleeves, cutouts, and an exclusive print that has “street-style bait” written all over it. A few pieces are already available to shop exclusively on Saint Heron, and more will roll out this week.

We know you’re wondering how involved Solange was in the collaboration, and the answer is very. C/meo designer Siham Elmawey told us that the collaboration was completely under her direction: “Saint Heron is curated by Solange and completely embodies her vision—everything from Pantone shades chosen during range planning to final editorial image selects are under her creative direction, which is why Saint Heron is such a successful and inspiring multimedia platform with which to collaborate.”

We also know that additional collaborations between Saint Heron and the Australian brand are also in the works, but Elmawey’s keeping tight-lipped about the details. “We’re about to begin the design process, you’ll have to wait and see.” For now, click through the gallery to check out the current collaboration, and then jump across to Saint Heron to begin shopping.