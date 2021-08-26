Sagittarius, Your September Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Career

You’re taking authority over your career this month! Your Sagittarius September 2021 horoscope is here to help you tap into your courage and perseverance. After all, on September 6, a new moon launches a whole new beginning in your ambitious 10th house, encouraging you to zero in on your goals, aim for that promotion and commit to the career you’ve always envisioned for yourself.

As of September 10, Venus will sneak behind the veil of your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to embrace some privacy in your love life. Instead of Instagramming a photo of your boo, you might prefer leaving sweet love notes on their bedside table. Instead of falling for someone for superficial reasons, you’ll feel the urge to fall in love with someone’s soul.

By September 14, you might struggle to feel totally comfortable and secure in your universe. As the sun opposes Neptune, your career plans may be put on hold by your more emotional needs, which are always just as important. Don’t let societal pressure tell you how to build the reality you desire! That said, if your personal life is making it hard to focus on your goals, it may be time to reprioritize. Luckily, as Mars enters your 11th house of community on September 14, you’ll be tapping into your network and receiving tons of opportunities from friends and colleagues.

As the full moon sends warmth to your fourth house of home and family on September 20, you may feel drawn to spaces that feel familiar and people who know you better than anyone else. This full moon could make you realize who your family truly is and who you can rely on. It may even inspire you to spruce up your living space and make it your own!

Your social life will blossom once Libra season begins on September 22. You may feel more extroverted than usual as you introduce yourself to new cliques and network like a champ! Use the power of your community to evoke positive change in the world.

However, as Mercury stations retrograde in your social 11th house as of September 27, you may feel unsure of which communities to involve yourself in. You may feel inspired to reconnect with old groups you used to be a part of, or you may find yourself temporarily infiltrating new ones. Sometimes, finding the right clique takes time. But it’ll be worth the trial and error!