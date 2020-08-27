Sagittarius, Your September Horoscope Has You All Up In You Feels

You’re getting so much attention this month, Sagittarius! September begins with the sun in your 10th house of social status, meaning all eyes are on you. Your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2020 is all about tapping into your ambitious side and going after your goals without apology. Don’t be afraid to compete, because even if you fail, it’s all part of the process! And, when the Virgo new moon launches a new chapter in your career on September 17, you may just commit to a project that takes you all the way to the top.

While your head may be all wrapped up in public affairs, your heart is focused on your private life, because a full moon activates your fourth house of home and family on September 2. This full moon will probably make you feel rather emotional, so don’t resist your instinct to let it all out. You’re realizing what you need in order to feel safe, secure, nurtured and loved. What could possibly be more emotionally overwhelming than that?

Luckily, you won’t be in your feels for too long, because when messenger Mercury enters your 11th house of community on Sept. 5, you’ll feel extraverted and ready to make loads of new friends! You might even start thinking of ways that you can be a better activist and help others who need it. You have the power to bring everyone together, Sagittarius! And when romantic Venus enters your ninth house of adventure, you’ll feel like doing something spontaneous and opening your mind to some culture. There’s a big world out there, so get out and explore!

However, you might feel as though you’re having trouble feeling inspired when passionate Mars retrogrades through your fifth house of fun and pleasure on September 9. If the world feels as though it has less color and less excitement, try not to force things to happen. There’s still something magical brewing, trust me! Let it be unveiled in its own time.