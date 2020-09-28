Sagittarius, Your October Horoscope Implores You To Do Some Good

What’s a cause you care about, Sagittarius? How are you working to be the change you wish to see in the world? Start getting inspired about humanitarian work, because your Sagittarius October 2020 horoscope is here and the sun is in your 11th house of social circles. It’s not just about you; it’s about making the world a better place for all the people you love. And when a new moon takes place on October 13, you may just become a philanthropist in your own right! Open your heart to a deeper commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in your community.

First things first, your month kicks off to a fiery start with a full moon in your fifth house of creativity and fun on October 1. Have you been letting your inner child out to play? Are you working to get over your fear of being judged when expressing yourself fully? This full moon will send you lightning bolts of artistic inspiration, so follow your imagination’s instincts.

It’s time to infuse creativity with your aspirations, especially when Venus dances into your 10th house of career on October 1. Not only will this bless your reputation with admiration and positivity, you’ll be accomplishing your work in style! And when Venus later moves into your 11th house of community on October 27, you’ll network with like-minded individuals and widen your group of friends. Prepare to tap into your leadership abilities, Sagittarius!

However, you may feel somewhat distant when Mercury retrogrades in your 12th house of spirituality on October 16. You’ll receive so many important messages from your subconscious that you may need a moment alone to process them. You’re learning how to let go of hang-ups from your past, Sagittarius, and this is easier said than done. When Mercury later retrogrades in your 11th house of wishes on October 27, you might be reminded of some goals you forgot about along the way. Breathe fire back into what you’re passionate about and don’t give up on your dreams, Sag!