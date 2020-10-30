Sagittarius, Your November Horoscope Predicts Some Deep Spiritual Work

The beginning of the month might feel a little slow, but don’t worry. Things will start to pick up speed real fast, Sag, so enjoy the calm while it lasts! Your Sagittarius November 2020 horoscope begins with the sun in your 12th house of spirituality, meaning you’ll probably spend the first half of the month indulging in your sacred solitude. Your subconscious is processing so many spiritual downloads, you’ll likely crave some alone time to make sense of it all. When messenger Mercury enters your 12th house on November 10, you can engage in some immensely healing conversations. Whenever you’re ready, start opening up about the secrets you’ve been keeping and turn to someone you trust. Don’t hold it all in!

However, you’ll receive an energizing boost when courageous Mars stations direct in your fifth house of fun and pleasure on November 13. Prepare to feel creatively inspired from deep within your bones! You’ll probably have an exhilarating compulsion to express yourself and play around whenever you can. Unleash your inner child, because they’ve been dying to come out and play!

Your deep spiritual work really begins halfway through the month. On November 15, a new moon will sparkle into your 12th house of the subconscious, which will feel like such a release. Let go of all the pain you’ve been harboring and work on relinquishing all the weight your ego has been carrying. This can be as simple as lighting some incense and saying a prayer or writing in your journal, but it will make all the difference. On November 21, Venus—planet of love and friendship—will also enter your soulful 12th house, inspiring a connection that is sacred and safe from prying eyes. In matters of love, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.