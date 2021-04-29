Sagittarius, Your May Horoscope Wants You To Ask Your Crush Out

You may be feeling as though the work keeps piling on your plate as this month begins—luckily, your Sagittarius May 2021 horoscope will encourage you to come out of hibernation and remember what it feels like to connect with others on an interpersonal level. As of May 8, Mercury and Venus will activate your seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to form your own relationship with someone. Ask your crush out, spend more time with your BFF or partner and enjoy the process of forming a genuine connection!

By May 11, you may feel inclined to get back to work. With the new moon taking place in your sixth house of work and health, it’s the perfect opportunity to begin cultivating a daily routine that brings out the best in you. Manage your priorities well and don’t forget to create balance. You may feel drawn to the most private and sacred corner of your world by May 13, when Jupiter enters your fourth house of home and family. This transit will inspire you to create the domestic life you’ve always dreamed of!

You’ll have plenty of drive to bring your goals to life, no matter how big or small. By May 17, the sun will form a trine with Pluto in your financial sector, which will increase your confidence in your ability to make money and expand your income. And by May 19, you may find yourself establishing a level of free-flowing communication in your relationships as Venus forms a trine with Saturn in your chatty third house. Let honesty, commitment and vulnerability help you and your partner speak your truths.

All of this is leading up to a major moment once Gemini season begins on May 20. After all, the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place on May 26, which could lead to some pretty major developments in every aspect of your life! You are the main character in this story, Sagittarius, and the universe may be rapidly removing everything that’s standing in the way of you reaching your fullest potential. It may feel like a loss, but ultimately, the gains will be immeasurable.

Prepare for more relationship mishaps to leave you feeling confused by the time Mercury stations retrograde on May 29. This could bring you back in touch with people from your past (yes, even that ex who got away)! However, it’s up to you whether you’re ready to rekindle things or finally move on.