Sagittarius, Your June Horoscope Wants To Step Into Your Best Self

If the past few weeks have felt incredibly disorganized, feel free to blame it on astrology. Luckily, your Sagittarius June 2022 horoscope says things are about to start falling into place! After all, on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally reach its expiration date (at least for now). As Mercury stations direct in your sixth house of day-to-day activities, you may begin to get a better grasp of the habits and rituals that streamline your success. Find new ways to recharge and redirect your energy.

However, as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your proactive sixth house on June 11, you may experience some hiccups in the routine you’ve been working on establishing, temporarily setting back some of your progress. Fortunately, this spontaneous intervention may force you to look at your work in a new way, providing you with with stimulation you’ve been hungering for.

The most significant moment of the month takes place on June 14. This is when the full moon in Sagittarius will radiate its magic across the cosmos, dragging something powerful out of you! Embrace revelations about who you are, what you want and where you’re headed next. No one understands you better than you do, so let this full moon paint a more vivid picture of yourself.

Although you’re a bright and passionate fire sign, the start of summer may bring out some difficult emotions for you. As the sun enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on June 21, you may feel a little goth as the summer gets going. However, it’s also urging you to look inward; to come to terms with your attachments and how they suck up your energy. You deserve to pour your heart into something that returns the favor rather than depletes you! You may even enlist a the help of a close ally by June 22, when Venus sashays into your seventh house of partnerships. Join forces with someone who’s earned your trust!

In fact, if you’re willing to take a risk, it may pay off on June 28. This is when the Cancer sun will square off with Jupiter in your playful fifth house, showing you that diving into your deepest and darkest depths can lead to some pretty incredible creative breakthroughs! It’s also when the new moon in Cancer will spark a surge of change to your eighth house of transformation. In order to make way for something new, you need to make peace with what’s come and gone.