Sagittarius, Your June Horoscope Is Alllll About Relationships

If it seems like maintaining your relationships feels a lot harder than it should be, it’s no wonder. After all, your Sagittarius June 2021 horoscope begins with Mercury retrograding through your seventh house of partnerships, which may reveal the true dynamics of the relationships you’ve constructed. Exes, old friends and people from your past may be revisiting you, giving you a chance to analyze unfinished business and understand more deeply how you function in your relationships.

In fact, on June 2, Venus will enter your intimate eighth house, which could leave you feeling repulsed by superficial and inauthentic connections and ready for a love that’s far deeper. Trust in the relationship shifts that are headed your way when the solar eclipse dawns in your partnership sector on June 10. Relationships may be ending at the same time that new ones are beginning. Believe that if someone wants to be in your life, they will be!

You may feel more inspired to learn new things and experience something different as Mars activates your adventurous ninth house on June 11. This may leave you feeling motivated to return to your studies and commit to your education on whatever topics matter most to you. However, as Saturn squares off with Uranus on June 13, you’ll likely feel inhibited by the structure you’ve implemented in your work and your daily routine. It may be time to break free from your norm and create something new.

When Cancer season begins on June 20, you may feel ready to invest your energy and finances into something that feels more worth your time. Settle debts and renew your commitments! As Venus forms a trine with Neptune on June 21, you may be making a commitment of the heart. This moment will be about vulnerability, trust, kindness and embracing a connection that makes you feel safe. As Mercury stations direct on June 22, the relationship drama will begin to die down, giving you a better understanding of how to navigate interpersonal complications.

On June 23, Venus will oppose Pluto, which may reveal an unhealthy power dynamic in your relationships. Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated or controlled, Sag! Make sure your partnerships are marked by mutual respect. As a full moon rushes through your prideful second house on June 24, you may experience a revelation regarding your finances and your ability to provide for yourself. Remember that self-sufficiency is key.