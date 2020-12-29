Sagittarius, Your January 2021 Horoscope Is All About Working To Achieve Your Goals

You’ve spent the past six months reconnecting with your creative center, Sagittarius. Now, it’s time to decide how you’re going to bring you creative ideas to life. As of January 6, ambitious Mars will activate your productive sixth house, igniting your ability to use your energy and time wisely. Create a plan to bring your visions to life once step at a time, and your Sagittarius January 2021 horoscope proves life will be a piece of cake!

You’ll appreciate the serene yet stimulating energetic shift that comes on January 8, when brainiac Mercury will activate your third house of communication, encouraging you to socialize with fascinating people and tap into your ability to multitask and solve complicated puzzles. In addition to feeling like a genius this month, you’re also feeling calm and sure about your relationships. January 8 is also when romantic Venus enters your down-to-earth second house, inviting you to release the chaos from your love life and settle into mutual understanding.

In fact, this month may pave the way for deeper inner strength and resourcefulness. On January 13, the new moon will surge through your second house of finances and possessions, encouraging you to set financial goals and work hard to surround yourself with luxury and stability. Unexpected windfalls might even bless your wallet with some extra cash! However, procrastination may get in the way of your ability to make something out of this opportunity, so stay focused. Remember, practice makes perfect.

After the sun enters Aquarius on January 19, you will be flooded with fresh and exciting energy. Aquarius season will activate your third house of information, encouraging you to study, adapt to shifting situations and learn some clever tricks you can keep up your sleeve! Be extra-cognizant of your self-care regimens and mindful of how you’re feeling. You may have some surprising developments with your health and well-being, so focus on taking care of yourself.

Prepare for your mind to be blown by the month’s end. The full moon on January 29 will rush through your expansive ninth house, showing you a whole new perspective on life and the world around you. When Mercury retrograde begins on January 30, be sure to think before you speak, because miscommunications are sure to run rampant.

