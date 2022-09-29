Sagittarius—Your October Horoscope Wants You to Let Go of Your Ego & Focus on What Really Matters

Get excited, because your Sagittarius horoscope for October 2022 begins with so many opportunities to fall in love and make no friends! After all, on October 1, Venus will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, paving the way for you to find the people who inspire you. In fact, you may even find yourself crushing on a friend as platonic love can easily evolve into something more.

Because Mercury retrograde will come to an end on October 2, you’re also gearing yourself up to take control of your career in a major way. Stationing direct in your 10th house of public standing and reputation, you’re doing some damage control if this retrograde paved the way for a few to many professional misunderstandings. You’ve learned so much about what motivates you to work hard and what work-related ideas are worth prioritizing, so start slowly building that empire, Sag.

This month’s full moon is extra sweet for you, because it takes place in fellow fire sign Aries. Taking place on October 9, this full moon will shine a light on your fifth house of romance and creativity, illuminating your hearts deepest desires. This full moon could bring passion to many different aspects of your life, but it will force you to recognize what makes you happiest in life. If you’re not prioritizing the hobbies and side gigs that align with your true interests, it’s time to get realigned with your innate preferences.

However, as Venus takes its leave in your 12th house of spirituality on October 23, you may begin to feel more socially withdrawn as the latter half of the month unfolds. You’re craving a connection that doesn’t require work, because you’re so tuned into each other’s energy that you don’t have to say a word. As a solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, it could cause repressed memories to resurface and pent up emotions to come undone. This solar eclipse could bring you the bring of an ending, giving you the chance to make your peace with the past and let go.

As Jupiter retrogrades back into your fourth house of home and family on October 28, you may feel even less interested in keeping up with public appearances and making waves in the media. Instead, you’re turning your attention to the people and places who really matter! All the success in the world means nothing if you don’t have loved ones to share it with and a sacred space to enjoy it in.

However, as Mars retrograde begins to unfold on October 30, trouble may be brewing in your relationships. As Mars marches backwards through your seventh house of unions and partnerships, you’re learning a lot about how to navigate conflict and solve problems without acting on your first impulse. You’ve got this, Sagittarius!