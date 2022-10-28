Sagittarius—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Navigating Conflict & Healing Rifts

Scroll To See More Images

You may be processing some heavy emotions as your Sagittarius horoscope for November 2022 begins. After all, Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is also shining through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious energies. You may feel somewhat removed from the world, as though you need time to make sense of what’s going on in your head. Magical things can happen in solitude!

If you’re struggling to see eye-to-eye in some of your relationships, it may have something to do with the fact that Mars is still retrograding through Gemini. This may be shining a light on some of the hidden tensions in your relationships, causing unresolved arguments to arise. It’s time to reassess the way you act on your instincts. Do you maintain harmony at all costs or choose conflict too quickly? Anger is never your fault, but how you act on it is your responsibility.

Once a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8, it will shine a light on some of the actions that can be taken to better your reality. Bringing a change to your sixth house of work, health and self-care, you’re remembering that small alterations to your daily routine can improve the way you feel in the long run.

You’ll probably start feeling hotter and more lovable by November 16, when romantic Venus enters Sagittarius. You might even start feeling smarter and more capable once brainiac Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17. And as the sun saunters into spontaneous, adventurous and thrill-seeking Sagittarius on November 22, you’re remembering what you were born to do, which is live your life to the fullest. It’s time to tap into not only who you are, but who you’re becoming. And once a new moon in Sagittarius takes place on November 23, it could be the beginning of a meaningful growth period in your life.

Jupiter is your ruling planet, which is why you have every reason to look forward to November 23, which is also when Jupiter retrograde comes to an end. Stationing direct in your fourth house of home and family, you’re feeling more connected to your roots and rewarded in your personal environment. You may be rewarded for all the hard work you’ve put into your living space and your personal life.

However, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, the month may come to end with some form of a disagreement. If you’re at odds with something—or someone—else, you may find that frustrations can reach tipping points, but only if you’re playing your cards too soon.