Sagittarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Generous & Inspired to Help Others

You always find a way to make things fun and exciting. And your Sagittarius horoscope for May 2023 gives you plenty of opportunities to do so—in love, work and beyond.

As May begins, Taurus season shines its grounded and pragmatic spotlight onto your day-to-day habits, encouraging you to spruce up your wellness routines and get your work tasks in order. However, that’s easier said than done during the first half of the month, as Mercury is retrograding, causing all sorts of schedule snags and delayed starts. Timing is a little off, so don’t overcompensate by trying to be super productive. Instead, slowing down and prioritizing self-care will be more helpful—especially under the beams of the lunar eclipse on May 5. While this full moon’s effects might be more subtle for you than for some, expect some strong and sudden intuitive hits that tell you all you need to know about a situation. Step back from your daily grind to ensure you can make out what your inner voice is trying to tell you.

Thankfully, revamping your routine will feel much more attainable mid-month. That’s thanks to Mercury retrograde coming to an end, but it’s also because your ruling planet Jupiter is switching signs on May 16 for the first and only time this year. Once lucky Jupiter enters your responsibility-focused sixth house, your capacity to be of service to others will massively expand, as will your ability to be productive in your own right. Just beware of taking on too many new tasks at once! The new moon in Taurus on May 19 is the perfect time to implement some happy and healthy new habits to keep you grounded. Sign up for an exercise class or commit to doing monthly moon rituals—whatever nourishes your mind, body and spirit.

There’s a lot of focus on adjusting the nuts and bolts of your daily life right now, but relationships are a big deal this month, too. Love planet Venus begins the month in your partnership sector, but once it enters Cancer on May 7, you’ll have the desire to take things a few notches deeper. You may begin craving more intimacy and emotional closeness in your relationships through the rest of May, so pencil in some heart-to-heart bonding time (or steamy bedroom time) with your significant other.

Speaking of the bedroom, sexy Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo on May 20, lighting up your oh-so-Sagittarian taste for adventure and desire to try new things. Get experimental with a lover or seek out the perspective of someone who can teach you a thing or two. Once Gemini season begins the following day, partnerships become an even more direct focus in your life. Just note that no-nonsense Saturn in Pisces will be squaring off with the sun during the final week of the month. This could cause some tension in your love life, but may also encourage productive conversations about taking a casual fling to the next level or deepening your commitment in an existing relationship.