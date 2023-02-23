Sagittarius—Your March Horoscope Says Your Home Life & Family Dynamics Are Changing

Scroll To See More Images

My fellow archers, get ready to ride the waves of fate this month! According to your Sagittarius horoscope for March 2023, good luck, complicated truths and the opportunity to create so many positive changes in your life are all on the horizon.

Beginning on March 1, your ruling planet, Jupiter, the planet of abundance cozies up with Venus—planet of love—giving you the chance to take a load off and let the good times come to you. This is the time to be social, go out and really soak up the financial offers, relationship opportunities and happiness that will come. Your warmth and friendliness bring people to you, increasing your popularity and setting the stage for love, balance and satisfaction.

Take in the beauty of the Full Moon in Virgo on March 7 as it lights up your tenth house of career and public reputation. With the Moon shining, you cannot be ignored. Suddenly, everyone notices you. The time has come to show off your skills and put your best foot forward. Maybe a sudden job opportunity will come knocking or a project that requires you to take on new responsibilities. Handle the limelight with kindness and let your talents speak for you.

Meanwhile, Saturn—planet of karma and discipline—will be moving into your fourth house of home and family, where it will remain for quite some time, taking an investigative look at your family dynamics and encouraging you take control of your personal life. This stage is about determining who you are and exploring how you got there. What attachments do you have to the past? What are your associations with home, family and security? What limitations have you accepted because of your upbringing? These are the questions that Saturn will have you exploring. There may be some uncomfortable truths unearthed in this cycle, and by the end of it, your sense of mastery over yourself will strengthen and empower you.

On March 30, Venus dances with Uranus—planet of innovation and unpredictability—ushering in change and excitement when it comes to your love life. You are ready to be thrilled with romance! It may be time to shake up your routine with your partner, exploring new desires together. Allow your fun and wild energy to inspire your relationship to grow and deepen. If you’re single, dating is a breeze with these planet’s working together. The romances you strike up may not be lasting, but they certainly give you the attention and exhilaration you are craving. Stay in the moment and embrace the changing tides, Sagittarius—you may like where they lead!