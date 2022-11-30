Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Scroll To See More Images

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now!

However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more you embrace your true self, the stronger of a reaction you’ll receive! However, it’s important to remember that you can’t control what people do; you can only control what *you* do. As the full moon in Gemini unfolds on December 7, you may be forced to break the tension and have it out. If someone is making you feel like walking on egg shells around them—or vice versa—remember that someone’s triggers are their own responsibility.

Although the beginning of the month may be rocky, you have much to look forward to when Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your fifth house of romance and creativity on December 20. This could not only cause sparks to fly in your love life, but it could also lead to major artistic breakthroughs. And because the fifth house also rules over children, it bodes well for getting pregnant or adopting a child during 2023.

Capricorn season begins on December 21, which means the sun will enter your second house of stability and foundational support. Your solar return taught you who you are, but Capricorn season will show you want you need! And as the sun in Capricorn immediately squares off with Jupiter in Aries, you may feel the desire to invest money into your creative pursuits and passion projects. Don’t be afraid to live a little! However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t beware of writing checks that your ass can’t cash.

A new moon in Capricorn on December 23 will encourage you to set financial goals, reorganize your funds and set a budget to work with as the year comes to a close. If you’re willing to make smart moves with your money now, it could lead to some *major* pay days by mid-2023.

However, that doesn’t mean certain purchase won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse. Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn and shining a light on exhaustive shopping habits and materialistic pursuits that have left you feeling unsatisfied. This retrograde is challenging you to find meaningful things to spend your money on and clever ways to increase your earnings.