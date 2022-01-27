Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

You may start feeling a stronger sense of stability around February 3. This is when Mercury retrograde will come to an end, helping you feel more grounded and present. As Mercury stations direct in your second house of money, you’ll be able to see things from a more practical and profitable perspective. And when Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, you may stumble into a brilliant plan to increase your income and amass wealth!

The Full Moon in Leo will take place on February 16, reminding you to have faith. When you focus too much on the imperfections, it’s harder to see all the beauty surrounding you. This full moon is sending positive energy to your ninth house of expansion, encouraging you to let go of limiting perspectives and embrace a more open mind. The possibilities are endless!

As Venus and Mars join forces on the same day, it will deepen your desire for luxury and sensuality. Give your five human senses something to talk about! An aromatherapy massage or a walk through a floral garden will definitely do the trick.

Although this month is filled with adventure, you may crave something more low-key by February 18. This is when Pisces season begins, activating your warm and familiar fourth house. Spend time at home where you can reconnect with your roots. And as the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a trine with the North Node on February 28, you’ll bring the month to an end by doing something nourishing and reenergizing. Let self-care become a luxury instead of an obligation!