Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Warns Of Anxiety Ahead

This month may leave you feeling scatterbrained and restless, Sagittarius. After all, Mercury spends the first few weeks of the month retrograding through your third house of communication, paving the way for awkward conversations, aimless energy, detours and delays no matter how well you’ve planned your day. Your Sagittarius February 2021 horoscope may start out all over the map, but trust me, it ends with you in exactly the right place!

Despite a lack of focus, Venus will enter your intellectual third house on February 1, infusing your love life and your social life with charming exchanges and witty banter. You’re feeling the desire to engage with people and pick their brains. As the new moon rises in your mental third house on February 11, it will inspire you to revitalize the way you harness your voice and respond to people when they reach out to you.

However, your anxiety may reach new heights by February 17. As Saturn squares off with Uranus, you may feel pressured into following rules and committing to protocol. The stress of keeping up with all these regulations may leave you feeling trapped, and you might feel tempted to throw out the entire rulebook and rebel. I promise, there’s a less extreme option! Embrace little changes here and there and follow the rules that work for you! Not so bad, right?

It will be time to calm down and replenish your energy come February 18. This is when the sun will move into your fourth house of home and family, increasing your desire for quality time with loved ones and a cozy moment of rest. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on February 20, you’ll also have an easier time thinking straight and getting the right words out. Your love life and social life will both slow down by February 25, when Venus enters your warm fourth house. During this time, you may feel more like staying in for a night of Netflix binging than going out for a meal with friends, and that’s OK.

However, just because you’re living that hermit life does not mean you won’t be seen. As Jupiter trines the North Node on February 26, it will tap into your beautiful ability to meet new people and make new friends. As the full moon blasts through your professional 10th house on February 27, your reputation will be the talk of the town!