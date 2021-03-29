Sagittarius, Your April Horoscope Says You’re Craving Connection

April begins with you craving fun, pleasure and artistic exploration, Sagittarius! After all, on April 3, Mercury will dance into your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, encouraging you to indulge in all the things that bring you joy and ecstasy. Don’t sacrifice the fun in your daily life—at the end of the day, fun is what makes life worth living! You may deal with some relationship weirdness by April 9 when Mars squares off with Neptune, but the awkwardness won’t last long. It’s possible that something is not being communicated properly, but your Sagittarius April 2021 horoscope will help you make sense of things later.

In fact, you may dive headfirst into a creative project once the new moon blasts through your colorful fifth house on April 11. You may even find yourself falling hopelessly and completely in love! When the sun squares off with Pluto on April 16, you may feel like pushing the limits and living a little dangerously, but while danger can feel fiery and irresistible in the moment, it’s important to remember that it can leave you with a burn if you aren’t careful.

Once Taurus season begins, it’s time to get focused. When Venus, Mercury and the sun activate your sixth house of work and health on April 19, you will feel motivated to keep up with your priorities, staying focused as you commit to your routines and maintain organization. When Venus and Uranus combine their forces in your productive sixth house on April 22, you could experience some sudden changes at work. You may be doing assignments you don’t usually do or stepping out of your technical comfort zone, so make sure these changes benefit your long-term career goals.

The vibes become more spiritual and introspective once Mars enters your passionate eighth house on April 23. This will leave you craving a connection that is both sexually satisfying and filled with emotional understanding. If your relationship is superficial at best, you may crave something deeper. And when the full moon rushes through your 12th house of the subconscious on April 27, you may suddenly absorb revelations about the secrets you’re keeping and the truths you’ve yet to uncover. Let this healing energy encompass you and lead you into next month!