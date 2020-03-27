Practice Self-Love, Sagittarius —Your April Horoscope Will Explain Why

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Sagittarius horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Sagittarius.

April will be a difficult month for us all in one way or another, but your struggles will be mostly internal. During times of crisis, it’s easy to slip into old patterns and regress emotionally, isn’t it, Sagittarius? It’s the path of least resistance, and without vigilance and reflection, it can be almost inevitable. With stressful times and fear of sickness surrounding us this month, the current state of affairs will have a lot of people relying on old patterns, and you might find your struggles with low self-esteem resurfacing.

Remind yourself of the lessons you’ve learned and how far you’ve come as often you need to, until self-love and confidence become second nature again. If you find yourself failing, readjust your strategy. Try and try again. There are no limits or guidelines other than the ones you set for yourself, lovely Sagittarius. You’ve got this.

Mercury’s position this month will also inspire you to use your voice and speak your truth. If you disagree, speak up before it’s too late. Value your opinions, Sagittarius, and let them be heard! Might I suggest a fierce winged liner moment to compliment your bold attitude this month? Insecurity, who? We don’t know her!

You are your own best advocate and resource, forever and always. Above all else, trust that you know what you need and want. Everything else will follow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.