Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love

Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with.

March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces, activating your fourth house of home and family for the next two years. This transit could force you to face the reality of conflicts with relatives and close loved. It could also encourage you to take on a more mature approach to your personal life. By March 23, Pluto will blast into Aquarius, initiating a 20-year-long transit that transforms the way you think, process and communication. With Pluto in your third house of mental analysis, you’re gaining a deeper sense of clarity when it comes to the facts and details. As Mars leaves behind Gemini and enters Cancer and activates your eighth house of intimacy and intensity on March 23, you’re tapping into your ability to not only dominate a situation, but have tunnel vision toward a specific goal.

You may feel all wrapped up in a whirlwind love affair by April 20. This is when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries will sprinkle some dark magic into your romantic fifth house, indicating that you’re on the precipice of even falling into an even deeper love. When a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus rises in your forgiving 12th house on May 5, it will encourage you to make your peace with whatever happened in your past. It doesn’t have to hold you back from growth.

You’ll experience a change of pace by May 16, when Jupiter enters Taurus and slides into your sixth house of work and routine. While you may be letting go of a more rambunctious and indulgent lifestyle, this transit will encourage you to nurture your mind and body. However, as Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, some challenging distractions could surface. Let it motivate you to set boundaries.

The North Node of Destiny enters fellow fire sign Aries on July 17, encouraging you to spend 2023 expressing yourself and fulfilling your romantic desires. With the North Node bringing love to your fifth house of lust and creativity, you may meet your one true love, produce your next artistic masterpiece or even become a parent! However, as Venus in Leo stations retrograde in your ninth house of wisdom and perspective from July 22 to September 3, your whole perspective of love and happiness is still subject to change.

When a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra starts a new chapter in your 11th house of hopes and ideals on October 14, the year may come to an end with a new vision on your mind. What can you do to make things easier on your team? How can you strengthen your commitment to your community? As Mercury retrogrades through Sagittarius from December 23 until January 1, the holidays will be a time of intense self-discovery. You’re starting off 2024 with a strong desire to prove yourself.