Sagittarius, Your 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Seriously Ambitious Year

You’ve overcome a lot of obstacles over the past year, and it’s proof that growth never comes easy! The South Node has been transiting your first house of the self, calling on you to really identify the ways in which your ego and identity have held you back. Over the course of 2020, you’ve accepted unexpected changes that were never part of the plan and learned how to adapt in the process. Your Sagittarius 2021 horoscope reflects a continuation of that journey.

Love

This year, you’re grappling with so many dramatic changes in your love life all at once! You’ll notice these changes settle into place over the course of the eclipses, which take place during May and June as well as mid-December. Activating your seventh house of partnerships, these eclipses are initiating relationships that will leave a lasting impact, as well as evoking separations that will inspire your growth.

The end of April reveals a powerful pull toward smoldering intimacy and irresistibility when Venus in your romance sector squares off with Pluto. You might also notice some extra drama kick up around late May, when Mercury stations retrograde in your relationship sector, causing miscommunications and misunderstandings.

Career

You’re really feeling pressure to tap into your brain power this year. After all, Saturn and Jupiter are joining forces in your brainy third house of communication, calling attention to the way you analyze information, manage your tasks and connect intellectually. 2021 is a year that may present an entirely new beginning in the way you think and express ideas.

Disruptions in your routine may lead to surprising results by late January, when Mars and Uranus join forces in your productive sixth house. Early September might also instill you with an overwhelming boost of ambition when Mars in your competitive tenth house connects with Pluto.

Self

You’re spending 2021 learning so much as Saturn spends the year challenging your brain power and putting your intelligence to the test. You’re also embracing cosmic opportunities to welcome the relationships you truly deserve as the North Node transits your partnership-oriented seventh house.

Between May and July, Jupiter will also take a dip into your emotional fourth house of home and family, inspiring you to return to the space that feels most comfortable and nurture your private life with love and care.