It’s Now Illegal To Wear Sagging Pants In One Florida Town

Justin Bieber and other serial sagging-pants offenders take note: This week, the town of Ocala, Florida voted to make baggy pants that expose your underwear punishable by up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail—the maximum punishment possible for a misdemeanor. The town’s city council is defining sagging pants as hanging “two inches below their natural waist in a way that exposes underwear or bare buttocks.”

Ocala isn’t the first US town with the hope of obliterating the sagging pants trend that somehow has lasted way past its prime in the 1990s. Last year, Wildwood, New Jersey, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and Pikeville, Tennessee all proposed similar ordinances.

As Fashionista points out, the law could potentially be misused as a way to racially profile people, and that similar laws have been in the past challenged by the ACLU. Even President Obama weighed in on the saggy pants issue during the 2008 election cycle. He was asked by MTV how he felt about sagging pants laws and said: “Here’s my attitude: I think passing a law about people wearing sagging pants is a waste of time. Any public official who is worrying about sagging pants probably needs to spend some time focusing on real problems out there.” He continued: “Having said that, brothers should pull up their pants.”

We have to agree with the President on this one—we can’t believe we need laws to get men to dress appropriately, but passing an actual law to stop it seems a little nuts.