Just 7 Sage Green Decor Pieces We’re Obsessing Over in 2022

Sage is all the rage for 2022. Paint brands like PPG and Sherwin-Williams have all converged on this one earthy, muted green shade, choosing sage as their color of the year (that Benjamin Moore Ocean Mist color—just oooh). We have our eye on this burgeoning design trend which has conjured loads of gorgeous minimal-yet-statement-making sage green decor pieces from a plethora of stores.

Call it moss, jade or sea green, sage green’s silvery undertones put it in a sort of undefinable middle ground—neutral enough to suit anyone’s taste, subtle enough to never clash with other decor colors, and somehow prominent enough to set the mood in any room. Sage green is made for people who run from colors and stick to blacks, greys and whites (yes, you) when it comes to their interiors, being non-overpowering and going so well with just about any design aesthetic.

On top of adding an understated pop of color to any room, sage is also a way of bringing nature inside. Just like sage leaves, which the color is named after, it infuses an air of softness, evoking a feeling of calmness and serenity. Our advice is to use it in rooms where said dose of tranquility is called for, like bedrooms, bathrooms, baby rooms and kitchens.

Below, we’ve picked seven smashing sage green decor items we are drooling over. Juxtapose them against wood, brass hardware, rich textures and bold florals. Definitely our new favorite neutral.

Anthropologie Spectrum Bowl

Fill this terracotta bowl with fruits on the kitchen counter or just leave it bare as a centerpiece on a coffee table or credenza and let it speak for itself. This is a lighter shade of sage green with little multi-tonal color striations. Love.

Bohéme Wanderlust Candle in Asti

This candle takes bringing nature into your home to the next level, with an intoxicating fruity-floral brew of grapes, jasmine, apple, oak, vetiver and musk. The sage green glass vessel accented with gold labeling is ultra luxe.

Loloi II Skye Area Rug

Just as neutral as sage is, this rug looks intricate yet does not seem busy at all, with rich metallic accents and traditional motifs as just nuances not immediately perceptible to the naked eye. Consider this for spaces that need a central element to tone down the room.

Urban Outfitters Round Pintuck Pillow

Luxuriously plush, intricately tucked velvety cotton, layered folds descending into a lattice pattern down the sides, and button tufts to boot. A cloud for butts and backs. Throw it on the floor or make an armchair pop. Need we say more?

Bearaby Velvet Napper

A super snuggly weighted blanket made of eco-velvet, this napper amps up the relaxing effect of sage green: the added weight aids deeper sleep cycles, increasing serotonin (the happy hormone) and reducing cortisol (the stress hormone).

Urban Outfitters Little Glass Table Lamp

A little glass accent lamp that looks perfect on a wood bedside table. The frosted shade emits a warm glow, sans blaring, stress-elevating lights, making it a perfect mood-setting nightlight.

Anthropologie Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Fitted Sheet

What could be more conducive for unwinding at sleep time than this linen sheet in a medium sage green? Luxuriate in ethically produced, minimally processed, top-quality linen made to get more supple with every wash.