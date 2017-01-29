Every Single Red Carpet Look from the 2017 SAG Awards

It’s that special time of the year—awards season is officially here again, and we couldn’t be more excited. With a sharp eye on the SAG Awards red carpet tonight, we’ve been looking forward all week to see what Naomie Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer wear tonight—and those are just the women presenters. (They’re joined by Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Lucas Hedges, and Viggo Mortensen; there is no host.)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are relatively new—this is only their 23rd consecutive year, in comparison to the Oscars (this will be their 89th year) or the Golden Globes (this was their 74th year). Keep in mind that a big difference here is that actors who are up for awards tonight at the SAGs are all nominated and voted for by other actors—for example, there’s no “best picture” award, though there is an award for “outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.”

ICYMI, Moonlight, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea, and Caption Fantastic are all up for awards tonight—no La La Land in sight (though Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are both nominated for best actor awards). Ahead, find all of the looks on the red carpet at the SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium in L.A. tonight, updated in real time.