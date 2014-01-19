SAG Awards 2014: A Refreshingly Modern and High-Style Red Carpet

After being wowed by the modern fashion at last week’s Golden Globes last week, we were wondering if things would go back to normal during the rest of awards season. And by “normal” we mean typical Hollywood princess gowns, hair extensions and dated up-dos. However, we were pleasantly surprised to see that the modern streak continued at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, with almost every actress bringing their fashion A-game.
Celebrities like Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, Kerry Washington, and new style star Lupita Nyong’o were undeniable standouts in interesting, high-style gowns by designers that read like a who’s who of Fashion Week (Dior, Prada, Lanvin, Gucci.)
Even actresses who aren’t quite as famous—”Downton Abbey” actress Michelle Dockery, and Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones” for example—made refreshingly modern, fearless choices, proving the a new era of red carpet dressing could be among us, one that’s heavily influenced by high fashion, not typical Hollywood.
Overall, the SAG Awards red carpet was a resounding success—and got us even more excited for the Oscars in March.
Click through the slideshow above for the 20 best dresses from the 2014 SAG Awards!
Amy Adams looked modern and stunning in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with an unusual neckline.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o in turquoise Gucci.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sandra Bullock in metallic Green Lanvin.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in—what else? Dior.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kerry Washington didn't let the fact that she's pregnant interfere with fashion, as she rocked a Prada crop top.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss continues her awards-season hit parade with a bright, belted cherry red Michael Kors dress and bright red lips.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Game of Thrones" beauty Emilia Clarke in a liquid-like Calvin Klein gown.
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett chose a blush Givenchy gown with a scarf-like front.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"Dowmton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery in a black-and-white column gown by J.Mendel.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The award for most daring surely went to "Game of Thrones" actress Natalie Dormer, who wore a Marios Schwab white dress with black net sleeves. She paired her gown with a half-shaved head and lots of ear cuffs.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Julia Roberts took a page from the "American Hustle" playbook in a pink Valentino jumpsuit.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Emma Thompson chose a vintage '30s gown with Christian Louboutin flats
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"Homeland" star Claire Danes in Vionnet.
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Julie Bowen in Carolina Herrera.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"Boardwalk Empire" actress Gretchen Mol in white J. Mendel.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne showed off her curves in a hand-stitched Zac Posen gown.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Stage and screen icon Liza Minnelli stayed true to old Hollywood in a fur-trimmed cape and black slacks.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sofía Vergara once again left behind her typical mermaid gown, and opted for a sequin Donna Karan.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images