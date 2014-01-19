SAG Awards 2014: A Refreshingly Modern and High-Style Red Carpet

After being wowed by the modern fashion at last week’s Golden Globes last week, we were wondering if things would go back to normal during the rest of awards season. And by “normal” we mean typical Hollywood princess gowns, hair extensions and dated up-dos. However, we were pleasantly surprised to see that the modern streak continued at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, with almost every actress bringing their fashion A-game.

Celebrities like Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, Kerry Washington, and new style star Lupita Nyong’o were undeniable standouts in interesting, high-style gowns by designers that read like a who’s who of Fashion Week (Dior, Prada, Lanvin, Gucci.)

Even actresses who aren’t quite as famous—”Downton Abbey” actress Michelle Dockery, and Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones” for example—made refreshingly modern, fearless choices, proving the a new era of red carpet dressing could be among us, one that’s heavily influenced by high fashion, not typical Hollywood.

Overall, the SAG Awards red carpet was a resounding success—and got us even more excited for the Oscars in March.

