Links to Click: SAG Award Nominees, Designer Christmas Trees, More

The Internet today served up a hefty dose of celebrity drama, cinematic excitement, and year-in-review hilarity. Read on!

1. The Screen Actors Guild announced all the nominees for the 2014 Awards! And yes, Cate Blanchett is nominated for “Blue Jasmine.” [SAG]

2. Ever wanted a Dior Christmas tree? Yes, one exists, and it’s as chic as expected. See the rest of the year’s best designer Christmas trees! [The Vivant]

3. Looking for a new batch of fashionistas to follow on Instagram? Here are 22 great ones to keep up with in 2014. [BuzzFeed]

4. Lea Michele has teased her forthcoming solo record, revealing the album cover and the tracklist! [Ryan Seacrest]

5. Remember when Anne Hathaway chopped off all her hair and went platinum? Here are the rest of the worst celebrity makeovers of 2013. [Daily Makeover]

6. There’s this awesome company that is keeping track of old American T-shirts being donated to Kenya. Let them know if you spot yours! [NPR]

7. If you think you might have a problem, you’re not alone. Here are 12 signs you’re addicted to mascara. [Beauty High]