SAG Awards: Best And Worst Dressed Recap

Awards season is in full swing. And swinging it is, as celebs seem to be traveling from fabulous to train wreck and back to fabulous again. Am I wrong? The red carpet was rolled out for the SAG Awards last night andthere were some definite hits (and misses).

Interestingly enough, some of our style icons dropped the ball. We’re not sure if there was a full moon or if the celebs are starting to get a teensy bit burned out, however, it gave some of the red carpet rookies an opportunity to really shine, which we totally dig.

Click through the slideshow above to see our round-up of the best and worst dressed. Did we leave someone out? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photos via NY Daily News.