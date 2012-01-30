SAG Awards: Best And Worst Dressed Recap

Awards season is in full swing. And swinging it is, as celebs seem to be traveling from fabulous to train wreck and back to fabulous again. Am I wrong? The red carpet was rolled out for the SAG Awards last night andthere were some definite hits (and misses).
Interestingly enough, some of our style icons dropped the ball. We’re not sure if there was a full moon or if the celebs are starting to get a teensy bit burned out, however, it gave some of the red carpet rookies an opportunity to really shine, which we totally dig.
Click through the slideshow above to see our round-up of the best and worst dressed. Did we leave someone out? Let us know in the comments section below!
Photos via NY Daily News.
Like: We love how Emma Stone looks totally classic and even channeling a little Grace Kelly.
Like: We're basically obsessed with Kelly Osbourne in this dress. It fits her perfectly and has just the right amount of detailing.
Dislike: We're not totally sure what Shailene Woodley was thinking here... she knows it's January, right?
Like: Ariel Winter is just as cute as a button. We love that she's dressed age appropriately and still looks amaze.
Dislike: We appreciate that Emily Blunt thought outside of the box with this number, but the color just screams (and not in a good way).
Like: We love the simplicity of Berenice Bejo's gown. It has the perfect elements to feel slightly vintage yet timeless.
Dislike: Usually Meryl Streep looks breathtakingly classic. But this ensemble just left us scratching our heads.
Dislike: Ellie Kemper looks more like she's attending prom in 2002 rather than an award ceremony circa now.
Like: Between the color and cut of that gown, Natalie Portman is everything.
Like: We're pretty much obsessed with Sarah Hyland. That's all.
Like: Wow. Holy curves. Renee Bargh knocked our socks off in this one.
Dislike: We like the vibe that Viola Davis is going for in this gown, but considering the fact that she's almost spilling out of the dress, we're going to have to go with dislike.
Dislike: Maybe it's her posture here, but Tilda Swinton is not exactly muse-worthy as she slouches her way down the carpet. You're a killer actress Tilda! Stand like one!
Like: Katrina Bowden looks so beautiful she doesn't even look human.
Dislike: Kaley Cuoco looks like she's just waiting to be plopped on top of a wedding cake.