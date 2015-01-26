StyleCaster
Share

SAG Awards 2015: The Best Red Carpet Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

SAG Awards 2015: The Best Red Carpet Looks

by
36 Shares
SAG Awards 2015: The Best Red Carpet Looks
32 Start slideshow

After being slightly underwhelmed by a good deal of the fashion at last week’s Golden Globes, we were pleasantly surprised by the A-listers at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

 MORE: 25 Golden Globes Looks We’d Really Like to Forget

Celebrities like Felicity Jones, Emma Stone, Claire DanesLupita Nyong’o, and Keira Knightley were undeniable standouts in interesting, high-style gowns by designers that read like a who’s who of Fashion Week (Balenciaga, Prada, Elie Saab, Erdem, Givenchy.)

Even actresses who aren’t quite as famous—The “Orange is the New Black” cast and the “Game of Thrones” ensemble for example—made refreshingly modern choices, proving the a new era of red carpet dressing could be among us, one that’s heavily influenced by high fashion.

Click through the slideshow above for some of the best looks from the 2015 SAG Awards!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32

Keira Knightley in Erdem

Emma Stone in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Reese Witherspoon in Armani

Felicity Jones in Balenciaga

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Lupita Nyong'o in Elie Saab

Claire Danes in Prada

Sofia Vergara in Donna Karan Atelier

Julia Roberts in Givenchy

Rosamund Pike

Viola Davis

Kelly Osbourne in Naeem Khan

Naomi Watts in Balenciaga

Julianne Moore in Givenchy and Chopard jewelry

Maisie Williams

Rashida Jones in Emanuel Ungaro

Emilia Clarke in Donna Karan Atelier

Natalie Dormer in Naeem Khan.

Sarah Hyland in Vera Wang.

Amy Poehler in Jenny Packham

Uzo Aduba in Angel Sanchez

Kaley Cuoco in Romona Keveza

Sophia Bush in Vivenne Westwood

Amanda Peet in J. Mendel

Julie Bowen in Georges Hobeika

Ariel Winter in Zac Posen

Taryn Manning in Elisabetta Franchi

Natasha Lyonne

Laura Carmichael in Vionnet

Anna Chlumsky in Escada

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Thakoon

Next slideshow starts in 10s

SAG Awards Beauty Looks You Need To See

SAG Awards Beauty Looks You Need To See
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share