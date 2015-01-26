SAG Awards 2015: The Best Red Carpet Looks

After being slightly underwhelmed by a good deal of the fashion at last week’s Golden Globes, we were pleasantly surprised by the A-listers at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Celebrities like Felicity Jones, Emma Stone, Claire Danes, Lupita Nyong’o, and Keira Knightley were undeniable standouts in interesting, high-style gowns by designers that read like a who’s who of Fashion Week (Balenciaga, Prada, Elie Saab, Erdem, Givenchy.)

Even actresses who aren’t quite as famous—The “Orange is the New Black” cast and the “Game of Thrones” ensemble for example—made refreshingly modern choices, proving the a new era of red carpet dressing could be among us, one that’s heavily influenced by high fashion.

