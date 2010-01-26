StyleCaster
SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

We’re a few weeks into awards season, and Hollywood’s A-Listers are starting to turn up the heat on the red carpet. Color was the name of the game at Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where shades of blue led the multi-hued pack.

While Sandra Bullock was the toast of the town for her performance in The Blind Side, Diane Kruger, Carey Mulligan, and Anna Kendrick stole the show with their vibrant gown selections. Unfortunately, some celebs (like Meryl Streep and Anna Paquin) missed the mark with their graphic prints — they’ll have to redeem themselves at the Academy Awards on March 7.

The SAG Awards were a cheery surprise after the Golden Globes, where neutrals trumped bold statements. Take a look at our picks for best and worst dressed of the evening.

Hits:

Diane Kruger (pictured above) proved us right yet again, popping in Jason Wu and Harry Winston jewels.

Carey Mulligan:86911 1264451161 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesWe love the volume and shape in Carey Mulligans red-hot Lanvin gown.

Christina Applegate:86912 1264451168 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesChristina Applegate defines simple elegance in this pale blue Roberto Cavalli gown.

Vera Farmiga:86935 1264453357 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Up in the Air actress Vera Farmiga also opted for a pale blue dress by J. Mendel, accenting it with a Ferragamo clutch.

Penelope Cruz:86914 1264451191 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesWho said black had to be basic? Penelope Cruz showed off her curves in a shimmering LWren Scott little black dress.

Sandra Bullock:86916 1264451408 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesSandra Bullock, who took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in The Blind Side, looks long and lean in a sleek Alexander McQueen gown.

Marion Cotillard:86938 1264453369 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesMarion Cotillard channeled the roaring 20s in a short and embellished flapper-inspired Elie Saab dress.

Michelle Monaghan:86918 1264451444 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

A presenter at Saturdays show, Michelle Monaghan eschews the typical award show gown in a dazzling, assymetrical Calvin Klein Collection dress and Louboutin heels (as did Carey Mulligan).

Kate Hudson:86919 1264451465 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesKate Hudson amplified her white hot Pucci gown with $1.75 million worth of Cartier diamonds.

Kyra Sedgwick:86942 1264453669 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesKyra Sedgwicks graceful Vera Wang dress shows off her timeless beauty.

Anna Kendrick:86921 1264451574 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesAnna Kendrick radiates in a vibrant purple and textured Alberta Ferretti gown.

Misses:

Anna Paquin:86923 1264451670 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesThere’s just too much happening here: The print on Anna Paquins Alexander McQueen mini-dress simply didnt work for the True Blood actress.

Meryl Streep:86924 1264451676 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesThis Balenciaga floor-length gown is too overwhelming for award winning actress Meryl Streep. Something more timeless would have fared better for the star.

Drew Barrymore:86926 1264451690 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesDrew Barrymore missed the mark by pairing her tiered Monique Lhullier gown with a tall up-do.

Toni Collette:86946 1264454182 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesThough the beaded bodice of Toni Collettes Rafael Cennamo frock is quite pretty, the ruffled layers fall short in achieving award show glamour, nor do they flatter any of her curves.

Nicole Kidman:86928 1264452136 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesThe ornate pattern on Nicole Kidmans boho Oscar de la Renta dress makes the elegant leading lady look more like a flower child than A-list material.

Paula Patton:86948 1264454503 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesPaula Pattons bright white mis-proportioned J.Mendel gown is more bridal-appropriate than red carpet-friendly.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:86951 1264454680 SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and MissesThe sheer black overlay on Julia Louis Dreyfus mummy-esque Dolce and Gabbana dress makes for a gothic finish.

