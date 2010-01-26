SAG Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

We’re a few weeks into awards season, and Hollywood’s A-Listers are starting to turn up the heat on the red carpet. Color was the name of the game at Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where shades of blue led the multi-hued pack.

While Sandra Bullock was the toast of the town for her performance in The Blind Side, Diane Kruger, Carey Mulligan, and Anna Kendrick stole the show with their vibrant gown selections. Unfortunately, some celebs (like Meryl Streep and Anna Paquin) missed the mark with their graphic prints — they’ll have to redeem themselves at the Academy Awards on March 7.

The SAG Awards were a cheery surprise after the Golden Globes, where neutrals trumped bold statements. Take a look at our picks for best and worst dressed of the evening.

Hits:

Diane Kruger (pictured above) proved us right yet again, popping in Jason Wu and Harry Winston jewels.

Carey Mulligan: We love the volume and shape in Carey Mulligans red-hot Lanvin gown.

Christina Applegate: Christina Applegate defines simple elegance in this pale blue Roberto Cavalli gown.

Up in the Air actress Vera Farmiga also opted for a pale blue dress by J. Mendel, accenting it with a Ferragamo clutch.

Penelope Cruz: Who said black had to be basic? Penelope Cruz showed off her curves in a shimmering LWren Scott little black dress.

Sandra Bullock: Sandra Bullock, who took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in The Blind Side, looks long and lean in a sleek Alexander McQueen gown.

Marion Cotillard: Marion Cotillard channeled the roaring 20s in a short and embellished flapper-inspired Elie Saab dress.

A presenter at Saturdays show, Michelle Monaghan eschews the typical award show gown in a dazzling, assymetrical Calvin Klein Collection dress and Louboutin heels (as did Carey Mulligan).

Kate Hudson: Kate Hudson amplified her white hot Pucci gown with $1.75 million worth of Cartier diamonds.

Kyra Sedgwick: Kyra Sedgwicks graceful Vera Wang dress shows off her timeless beauty.

Anna Kendrick: Anna Kendrick radiates in a vibrant purple and textured Alberta Ferretti gown.

Misses:

Anna Paquin: There’s just too much happening here: The print on Anna Paquins Alexander McQueen mini-dress simply didnt work for the True Blood actress.

Meryl Streep: This Balenciaga floor-length gown is too overwhelming for award winning actress Meryl Streep. Something more timeless would have fared better for the star.

Drew Barrymore: Drew Barrymore missed the mark by pairing her tiered Monique Lhullier gown with a tall up-do.

Toni Collette: Though the beaded bodice of Toni Collettes Rafael Cennamo frock is quite pretty, the ruffled layers fall short in achieving award show glamour, nor do they flatter any of her curves.

Nicole Kidman: The ornate pattern on Nicole Kidmans boho Oscar de la Renta dress makes the elegant leading lady look more like a flower child than A-list material.

Paula Patton: Paula Pattons bright white mis-proportioned J.Mendel gown is more bridal-appropriate than red carpet-friendly.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The sheer black overlay on Julia Louis Dreyfus mummy-esque Dolce and Gabbana dress makes for a gothic finish.

