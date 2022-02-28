Stars On the SAG Awards Red Carpet Were Allll About A Deep V

Scroll To See More Images

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night in Los Angeles, and because last year’s awards were held virtually, TV and movie stars alike were eager to make up for missed time—and missed red-carpet fashion moments. With celebrities like Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman in attendance, there were bound to be some incredible red carpet looks! While bright colors, exaggerated silhouettes and Gen-Z focused trends have been dominating runway fashion, Hollywood took an elegant and dramatic approach this evening, and the payoff was extra-glam. This year, drama was spelled with a capital D, with deep V necklines leading the top SAG Awards fashion trends.

The deep V trendsetters included on and off-screen fashion royalty, with celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga in plunging necklines. While we are years away from Lady Gaga’s meat dress era, the House of Gucci star still knows how to make a statement at an award show.

Her look was certainly more subtle than some of her previous ensembles, but was still a standout choice for the SAG red carpet. She wore a white Armani Privé dress, blinged out with a sparkly plunging neckline and white foldover detail. A blingy Tiffany & Co. necklace accentuated the neckline further.

One might argue she didn’t need the necklace with the sparkly corset layer, but heavy bling was another trend that dominated the carpet. If a dress wasn’t embellished itself, it was sure to be paired with some serious diamond jewelry.

Selena Gomez, for example, looked blindingly beautiful in a classic velvet Oscar De La Renta gown, featuring modern puffed sleeves and a casual one million dollar Bulgari snake choker with over 200 carats worth of diamonds.

Selena’s Oscar de la Renta dress also hit another upcoming trend—the subtle underbust cutout. The cutout isn’t big enough to warrant a full-on underboob or ab moment, but rather, a small flash of skin to break up the dress’s structure.

Hailee Steinfeld was on board with the trend in a much more statement-making way, clad in a beaded black dress by Miu Miu with a major midriff cut-out.

Still, I’d be lying if I said the deep V wasn’t the night’s obvious frontrunner. And for good reason—there’s a million ways to rock it. Some stars went the classic gown route, others opted for suiting, but all looked incredible.

Below, read on for a few more of out faves to put the trend in the spotlight. It seems award season red carpet fashion is off to a strong, sexy start!

Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent

Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe’s wore a well-coordinated ensemble, matching her red lipstick to the shade of her Saint Laurent dress. To emphasize the deep V neckline of her gown, she took the high road with a dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels diamond necklace that sat just along her collar bones.

Jessica Chastain in Dior

The Best Actress award winner for The Eyes of Tammy Faye kept her look simple with a metallic Dior suit, letting the plunging neckline of her blazer (worn with no top beneath!) do all the talking. She paired her look with minimal jewelry and a strong smokey eye.

Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace

The White Lotus actress wore a metallic dress by Atelier Versace and opted for a major leg slit in addition to a deep V. The plunging neckline and draped details were fit for a Greek goddess turned classic Hollywood film star, complete with a red lip and brushed out curls.

Cate Blanchett in Armani

Cate Blanchett literally rocked her red carpet look in an Armani dress with a black stone-lined deep V. Her plunging neckline was definitely the most dramatic of the evening, but the monochrome black color scheme kept it oh so classy.